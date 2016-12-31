As the new year approaches, “Rogue One: A Star Wars Story” is eyeing a box office three-peat, while “Sing” continues to hit the right note with moviegoers.

The former, from Disney and Lucasfilm, earned $18.2 million on Friday from 4,157 locations on its way to over $65.2 million over the four-day holiday weekend. Illumination and Universal’s animated feature, directed by Garth Jennings, continues to show strange with $16.8 million on Friday at 4,029 locations. The movie, which includes a star-studded voice cast, should belt out $54.6 million during its second weekend in theaters.

The two films are standouts this weekend, ahead of third place “Passengers,” the science fiction romance starring Chris Pratt and Jennifer Lawrence. The movie earned $5.7 million at 3,478 locations on its way to a $20 million second weekend for Sony. Disney’s animated adventure “Moana” and Paramount’s “Fences” — directed by and starring Denzel Washington with co-star Viola Davis — round out the top five on Friday with $4.3 million and $3.4 million respectively.

“La La Land,” still in limited release at 750 locations, looks to notch the sixth spot after earning just over $3 million of Friday. Damien Chazelle’s original musical from Lionsgate, starring Emma Stone and Ryan Gosling, should earn about $12 million this weekend. On Friday, the film passed “Hell or High Water” to become the highest-grossing movie in limited release for the year.

To close out the year, “20th Century Women” and “Paterson” were the only new films released, both at four locations. The former, a comedy-drama from Mike Mills starring Annette Bening earned $40,000 for A24 on Friday. The latter — a drama starring Adam Driver from writer and director Jim Jarmusch and released by Amazon Studios and Bleecker Street — made $24,000.

After Friday’s tally, Disney announced that “Rogue One” passed the threshold to become the third-highest earning film at the domestic box office this year. It trails only “Finding Dory” at $486 million and “Captain America: Civil War” at $408 million. The film was directed by Gareth Edwards and stars Felicity Jones.