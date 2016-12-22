Disney-Lucasfilm’s “Rogue One: A Star Wars Story” has shown plenty of holiday box office force, topping $388 million worldwide.

The eighth Star Wars movie grossed $15 million domestically at 4,157 locations on Wednesday, giving it $205.2 million in six days. It’s already the 11th highest domestic grosser of 2016, trailing “Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them” by $4 million for the 10th slot.

“Rogue One” easily outdistanced Illumination-Universal’s animated comedy “Sing,” which debuted with $11 million at 4,022 sites on its first day on Wednesday. That’s still a strong launch and portends a debut of at least $70 million during the six-day holiday period through Dec. 26.

Fox’s “Assassin’s Creed” took in an estimated $4.6 million at 2,902 theaters on Wednesday and Sony’s “Passengers” launched with $4.1 million at 3,478 locations. “Passengers,” starring Jennifer Lawrence and Chris Pratt, could finish in the $30 million to $40 million range over the six days, which would probably push it past videogame adaptation “Assassin’s Creed.”

“Rogue One” took in another $16.2 million internationally on Wednesday to reach $182.9 million, led by the U.K. with $31.7 million and Germany with $16.4 million.

“Rogue One” opens in China on Jan. 6. Director Gareth Edwards and stars Felicity Jones, Diego Luna, Donnie Yen and Jiang Wen attended the Beijing premiere on Wednesday.

The worldwide total for “Rogue One” is already the 244th highest worldwide grosser, topping the entire runs of 2015’s animated “Home” and 2009’s “Star Trek.”

Lionsgate and CBS Films saw an impressive first day on Wednesday for its Boston Marathon bombing drama “Patriots Day” with $64,644 at seven theaters in New York, Los Angeles, and Boston. The film, directed by Peter Berg and starring Mark Wahlberg, generated a strong first-day location average of $9,235 and an A CinemaScore. “Patriots Day” moves into wide release on Jan. 13.

Two more titles join the domestic box office battle on Thursday night with previews for Fox’s James Franco comedy “Why Him?” and Paramount’s Denzel Washington drama “Fences.” “Why Him?” will expand to about 2,800 locations on Friday while “Fences” will widen to about 2,200 sites.

Ben Affleck’s “Live by Night,” “Hidden Figures” and “20th Century Women” will open in limited release on Sunday.