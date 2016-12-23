James Franco’s romantic comedy “Why Him?” has opened with a solid $975,000 at 2,380 North American locations in Thursday night preview showings.

The number for the Fox release is comparable to the ensemble comedy “Office Christmas Party,” which generated $950,000 in Thursday night previews for Paramount on its way to an opening weekend of $16.9 million on Dec. 9-11.

“Why Him?” will expand to 2,916 sites on Friday amid forecasts of earning $15 million over the holiday period ending Monday. Franco stars as a Silicon Valley tycoon who tries to ingratiate himself with his new girlfriend’s father, played by Bryan Cranston. Zoey Deutch stars as the girlfriend and Megan Mullally as her mother.

John Hamburg directed “Why Him?” from a script he wrote with Ian Helfer. Reviews have been mixed with a 40% rating on Rotten Tomatoes.

Paramount is also expanding Denzel Washington’s drama “Fences” from four theaters to about 2,200 sites on Sunday. The film has grossed $175,182 in its first six days. Lionsgate’s “La La Land,” currently playing at 200 locations, will also widen on Sunday to 733 screens.

“Rogue One: A Star Wars Story” is expected to continue its dominance at the domestic box office. The Disney-Lucasfilm tentpole, playing at 4,175 locations, crossed the $221 million milestone in its first week.

Illumination-Universal’s “Sing” has taken in about $20 million at 4,022 sites in its first two days and is headed for about $75 million in its first six days. Fox’s “Assassin’s Creed” has grossed $7.5 million in its first two days and Sony’s sci-fier “Passengers” has totalled $7.4 million in two days.