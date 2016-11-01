For men in a leading role, it’s Casey or Denzel — the rest of the ballot is anyone’s guess
Beyond Casey Affleck’s emotional smolder in “Manchester by the Sea” and Denzel Washington’s yet-to-be-seen reprising of the “Fences” role that won him a Tony six years ago, it’s an uncharacteristically thin year for lead-actor Oscar contenders. But that just makes for an exciting race that leaves things wide open on the rest of the ballot. So let’s poke around…
Biopics are a good place to look for standout performances. The strongest of the real-life character roles could be Andrew Garfield’s Desmond Doss, the conscientious World War II objector in Mel Gibson’s “Hacksaw Ridge.” It’s Garfield’s most powerful work to date — but it may be bested by his turn later this year in Martin Scorsese’s “Silence.”
There are plenty of other contenders from biopics. And variety, too: from musicians (Don Cheadle as Miles Davis in “Miles Ahead,” Ethan Hawke as Chet Baker in “Born to Be Blue”) to freedom fighters (Joseph Gordon Levitt in “Snowden,” Nate Parker as Nat Turner in “The Birth of a Nation”) to a wily con man (Michael Keaton as Ray Kroc in “The Founder”).
Joel Edgerton stars as the unwitting historical figure Richard Loving in Jeff Nichols’ “Loving,” about two early soldiers in the battle for marriage equality. Like Affleck’s, it’s a quiet, withdrawn performance.
Miles Teller is on fire as boxer Vinny Pazienza in crowd-pleaser “Bleed for This.” That one comes from reigning best picture champ Open Road Films.
And let’s not forget Tom Hanks. In Clint Eastwood’s “Sully,” he plays Chesley Sullenberger with a level of control and calm that speaks to the composure the pilot exhibited in landing his crippled aircraft on the Hudson.
It was initially expected that Warren Beatty would get a supporting-actor push for his performance as Howard Hughes in “Rules Don’t Apply,” his return to the director’s chair after 18 years. But the prevailing opinion following recent screenings is that Beatty is in fact the film’s lead, so that has become the campaign’s direction. A nomination in the Golden Globes’ comedy category seems assured, assuming the Hollywood Foreign Press Assn. agrees with both classifications. (And with due respect to Mr. Beatty, who is emphatic that “Rules Don’t Apply” is not a biopic — it kind of is.)
Mark Wahlberg may also be part of the conversation. He starred as oil-rig worker Mike Williams in Peter Berg’s “Deepwater Horizon,” and next he plays a composite character, representing several police officers, in Berg’s drama about the Boston Marathon bombing, “Patriots Day.” Matthew McConaughey also plays a composite character, in Stephen Gaghan’s “Gold,” which revolves around the 1993 Bre-X mining scandal.
Outside the realm of biopics, there are other actors to consider. Key among them is Ryan Gosling, singing and dancing with gusto in best-picture frontrunner “La La Land.” There’s also Ben Affleck, in his Prohibition-set picture “Live by Night.” And indie standouts include Dave Johns in “I, Daniel Blake,” Viggo Mortensen in “Captain Fantastic,” and Robert De Niro in “The Comedian.”
But many of these contenders may not have even drifted into the conversation in a more typically competitive year for the category. And voters may shift up the landscape even more: There’s always the possibility that those thought to be in supporting roles could draw lead votes; for example, Hugh Grant in “Florence Foster Jenkins” (he’s being submitted as a lead for Globes consideration) or Dev Patel in “Lion.” And Jeff Bridges has already landed a lead Gotham Awards nomination for his supporting “Hell or High Water” turn.
If there were any justice, voters would bend the rules to allow Alex R. Hibbert, Ashton Sanders, and Trevante Rhodes a shared nomination for capturing the single spirit of the lead character of Barry Jenkin’s stunning “Moonlight.” Alas…
Ultimately, the race may simply boil down to (Casey) Affleck vs. Washington. It’s an interesting yin and yang: Affleck’s quietude against Washington’s bravado. Affleck would be seeking his first Oscar, Washington his third. But there are parallels, too. Both play world-weary fathers, conjured by preeminent playwrights, shaped by their blue-collar environments — the North Shore suburbs of Boston for Affleck’s Lee Chandler, Pittsburgh’s Hill District for Washington’s Troy Maxson.
Will fiction win out over truth?
I fully expect Denzel and Viola to knock it so far out of the park with their performances in Fences that no one even remembers those Sad White People By The Sea performances from Affleck and Williams.
Why is everyone so convinced this is a Casey vs Denzel race? It could very well be Casey vs Andrew Garfield, for all we know. Fences hasn’t even been seen yet, but everyone seems to be declaring Denzel Casey’s main opponent but not Garfield (whose film also hasn’t been seen). So really, either one could be a threat to Casey but everyone just assumes it will be Denzel.
The guy DID already win a Tony for the performance. After this weekend it’ll be more apparent…
Casey Affleck would be going after his second Oscar, but first as lead. He was nominated in supporting for “The Assassination of Jesse James by the Coward Robert Ford.”
So is Variety going to cover Affleck’s story with the same intensity as they did Nate Parker or is there an incentive for you guys to compromise integrity and overlook what needs to be said? You guys were completely soft on him and he had the audacity to basically say people have no right to speak about it because he has a family.
To answer your totally sincere question, I don’t know. I’m not “Variety.” But if you’re interested in the thoughts of me, a single person, on these issues, I covered both as far as I plan to here:
http://variety.com/2016/film/in-contention/oscars-nate-parker-birth-of-a-nation-1201867614/
I think Logan Lerman deserves some attention for Indignation, though its supporting players Tracy Letts, Sarah Gadon, and Linda Emond are even better. Terrific direction, screenwriting, and scoring, too.
I find both Denzel (because he already has 2 Oscars – getting a 3rd is always very, very difficult) and Casey Affleck problematic as frontrunners. Affleck’s got issues and lawsuits behind him which wouldn’t endear him to the Academy. The role in Manchester is too similar to other roles he’s played too often. Not buying the two of them as frontrunners. Where’s Michael Shannon?
I don’t think the academy, or anyone (looking and you here Variety) cares about Casey Affleck’s past but they sure went in on Nate Parker (and he deserved it) despite the fact that Affleck’s lawsuits were sex related too and he allegedly got physical and groped one woman in bed.
You think finding Casey Affleck’s behavior to be problematic, not to mention repulsive, is bias? He’s a great actor but read through those court papers and the details about him grabbing women, forcing them to watch men expose themselves, climbing in bed with one and groping her then getting angry and physical when rejected, calling them cows, and weirdest of all, allegedly kicking one of the women out of her hotel room so he could cheat on his wife with her brother and two other women.
It’s hard to watch even the best performances when the actor has a reputation like that on top of benefiting from nepotism and thinking they’re above criticism.
Everybody (meaning the media) is assuming that “Fences: is gonna be great — and yet nobody has really seen the final cut yet. Mr. Washington must be under enormous pressure to deliver. I hope for everyone involved (as well as for moviegoers such as myself) that the movie turns out to be more than serviceable. As for a nom for Nate Parker? Uhhh, I don’t think so.
Personally, I have yet to see most of the award-bait films, and i’m sure they’re excellent. But I think the Academy should go out of their way this year – and way out of their usual comfort zone – to nominate Theo Taplitz for Leading Actor for his turn in “Little Men”, one of the best reviewed films of the year, and one of the films that’s getting lost in the shuffle, despite critics falling in love with it. Taplitz turns in a performance that is every bit as nuanced and charming as that of Quvanzhane Wallis in “Beasts of the Southern Wild” and as she landed a nomination for that role – at age 9 – Taplitz, all of 13, deserves the same consideration. And while we’re at it, i’d like to see the film in the running for Best Picture, Best Director for Ira Sachs, Best Original Screen play, and best Supporting Actor for Greg Kinnear. The film’s low key charm and outstanding performances may have gotten it more attention in any other year, so let’s talk it up, people…:-)
Little girls may get nominated in lead but little boys never do. Both the kid in Room and the kid in Beasts of No Nation were by far the best lead performances last year and they didn’t even get nominated.
Sad but so true – but the Oscars got shown up by the Spirit Awards last year when Abraham Attah not only was nominated but WON lead actor there. And the critics called out Oscar for it, especially since it fit into the #OscarsSoWhite controversy. Of course, even the Spirits ignored Jacob Tremblay, which I will never understand. So I’m still hoping they won’t ignore Taplitz, whose performance is just so perfect, and it’s everything that OScars should be about. It would be nice if Magnolia would actually mount a campaign for the film, but they won’t – they never seem to know when they have a potential winner on their hands…