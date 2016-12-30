Michael Keaton, Andrew Garfield and Emma Stone won the acting awards at this year’s Capri Hollywood International Film Festival.

Keaton and Garfield shared the festival’s best actor award. Keaton was honored for his portrayal of Ray Kroc in the biopic “The Founder” while Garfield won for playing World War II pacifist hero Desmond Doss in “Hacksaw Ridge.” Stone was honored for her portrayal of a struggling actress in the musical comedy-drama “La La Land.”

Garfield and Stone have received Golden Globe and SAG nominations for their roles. The Capri award is the first recognition that Keaton has received for his work in “The Founder,” directed by John Lee Hancock from a script by Robert Siegel. The film is about Kroc’s purchase of the McDonald’s fast food chain. Nick Offerman and John Carroll Lynch co-star as McDonald’s founders Richard and Maurice McDonald.

After playing in Capri, the movie will screen in Italian cinemas beginning Jan. 12. The Weinstein Company will release “The Founder” nationwide on Jan. 20.

Keaton received an Academy Award nomination for best actor for 2014’s “Birdman.”

The Capri festival has already honored “Hacksaw Ridge” with Mel Gibson chosen for best director and Bill Mechanic as producer of the year. “La La Land” also received the festival’s award for best ensemble acting and best score for Justin Hurwitz.