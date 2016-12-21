'Hunger Games' Exhibition Lands in Sydney

“Hunger Games: The Exhibition” has taken up residence in Sydney, Australia, in the city’s new International Convention Center. It previously visited New York and San Francisco.

The exhibition uses costumes, props, and set recreations in seven galleries that track Katniss Everdeen’s journey: District 12, Tribute Train, The Capitol, Making the Games, District 13, Fan Gallery and Katniss’s Journey.

The latest piece of movie-related location based entertainment to set down in the Asia-Pacific region, the exhibition is organized by Lionsgate, Imagine Exhibitions Inc. and ILive Entertainment. It runs from Dec 21, 2016 to Feb. 5, 2017. Tickets cost $73.90 (A$98.90) for VIP treatment and $28.20 (A$37.70) for general admission.

It was opened by Australian actress, Stef Dawson, who plays Annie Cresta in “The Hunger Games: Catching Fire” and “Mockingjay Parts 1 & 2.” She next appears in Chinese-Australian co-production “The Nest.”

“The exhibition offers visitors an unparalleled experience, bringing them inside the world of Panem,” said Jenefer Brown, Lionsgate senior VP of location based entertainment.