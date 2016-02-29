Stephen Chow’s watery environmentalist fantasy “The Mermaid” topped the weekend box office in China and extended its all-time theatrical record.
The film soaked up a further $27.9 million over the Friday-Sunday weekend, a total that was three times that of second placed picture “Monkey King 2,” according to data from China’s Ent Group. That score pushes the cumulative for “Mermaid” to $481 million after 21 days, a total nearly $100 million ahead of last year’s “Monster Hunt” which previously held the record when it beat “Fast & Furious 7.”
(“Mermaid” also scored $675,000 in North America this weekend, extending its score to $2.02 million according to ComScore. That is one of the largest scores for a Chinese film in North America in recent years.)
“The Monkey King 2” was released on the same day as “Mermaid” and now has a cumulative of $177 million, after 21 days.
Third place on the week, “Crouching Tiger Hidden Dragon II: The Green Destiny” slipped to $5.56 million, giving a 10-day score of $35.9 million.
Fourth over the weekend was “The Man From Macau III” (aka “From Vegas to Macau III”) which won $5.12 million and has amassed a cumulative of $166 million after 21 days.
Newcomer, Japanese animation “Saint Seya – Legend of Sanctuary” opened in fifth place with $4.46 million, ahead of Chinese-U.S. animation “Kung Fu Panda 3.” The Panda sequel earned $4.04 million at the weekend and now stands on $149 million after 31 days. That total may have been a disappointment, but is enough to overtake last year’s “Monkey King: Hero is Back” for the record.
Nicolas Cage-starring “Left Behind” earned $3.60 million in three days for seventh place.
Wait… “Left Behind” is playing in China? Are they just trying to play it up as a generic disaster film? Because I’m not sure the themes of that movie, uh, “resonate” over there…
How did that get past the censors though? Are they just really unaware of the concept of the Rapture?