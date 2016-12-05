Sega’s ‘Altered Beast,’ ‘Streets of Rage’ Games to Be Adapted for Film, TV

Stories International has partnered with Circle of Confusion to produce adaptations of Sega’s video games “Altered Beast” and “Streets of Rage” for film and television.

Tomoya Suzuki, president and CEO of Stories International, will produce with Circle of Confusion partner Lawrence Mattis and Julian Rosenberg. Evan J. Cholfin, head of development and production, will executive produce the projects for Stories International — the production arm and joint venture of Sega Group and Hakuhodo DY Group.

Production-management company Circle of Confusion produces “Fear the Walking Dead,” “The Talking Dead,” “Powers,” “Outcast,” and “Dirk Gently.” Its recent films include “Spare Parts,” “American Ultra,” and “Mr. Right,” starring Sam Rockwell and Anna Kendrick.

Circle partner David Engel executive produced “Straight Outta Compton.”

Stories is producing film and television projects based on Sega game franchises, including “Shinobi” with Marc Platt, “Golden Axe,” “Virtua Fighter,” “The House of the Dead,” and “Crazy Taxi.” It said Monday that it is in the process of partnering with major studios, producers, and filmmakers to co-develop adaptations of these properties as English-language feature films and television series for worldwide release.

“These are some of the most well loved SEGA games, and we are thrilled to be working with Stories to adapt them into major film and television franchises,” Mattis said.

Suzuki, Stories, and Circle of Confusion are all repped by CAA.