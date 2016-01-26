SELLER: Toni Braxton

LOCATION: Calabasas, CA

PRICE: $3,495,000

SIZE: 5,323 square feet, 4 bedrooms, 4.5 bathrooms

YOUR MAMA’S NOTES: It was from long-time celebrity real estate snitch Dawn F. Thyme that we first heard word that R&B star Toni Braxton hoisted her house at the tail end of a cul-de-sac in the gated “Estates” enclave within the guard-gated “Oaks” development in Calabasas, CA, up for sale at $3,495,000. Property records show the 7-time Grammy-winning singer/songwriter and reality television regular — she co-stars in the “Braxton Family Values” program and was eliminated in the fifth round of the 7th season of “Dancing With the Stars” — acquired the residence less than two years ago, in October 2014, for $2.9 million. Current listing details show the single-story abode, a generically luxurious mini-manse with a dubious French Country farmhouse sort of architectural thing happening, sprawls across a comfortably commodious but hardly gargantuan 5,323-square-feet with four en suite bedrooms and a total of 4.5 bathrooms.

Secured gates set into a stone-faced section of the faux-shuttered tan stucco façade open to a courtyard entry with the first of the property’s total of five indoor and outdoor fireplaces. The formal living room, lit by a kookily delicious birdcage-shaped crystal chandelier, has an intricate, over-scaled parquet floor and includes a vaulted exposed wood ceiling, a broad bank of French doors that open to the backyard, and a fireplace flanked by shelves where Miz Braxton displays her trove of industry awards. An adjoining, tiled-floored room that this property gossip is pretty sure was originally intended to be used as a formal dining room is done up in listing photographs as a secondary formal sitting room. The sizable center island kitchen has a tic-tac-toe-like grid of wood beams on the ceiling, a modified basket weave parquet pattern wood floor, a boxcar-sized center island with two-stool stack counter, granite counter tops, and the usual suite of high-grad appliances that include full-sized side-by-side fridge and freezer set-up. The kitchen opens to a roomy family room with a ruby-red velvet chesterfield, a built-in media center, corner fireplace surmounted by what looks like might be a portrait of the lady of the house, and direct access to the backyard and swimming pool. Miz Braxton’s private quarters encompass a large, wall-to-wall carpeted bedroom and an adjoining sitting room that share a dual-sided fireplace, two walk-in closets, and an all-beige bathroom with a couple of sinks, separate make-up vanity, jetted garden tub and a multi-headed shower. The walled backyard is much smaller than most of the backyards of the surrounding mansions but does have an up close view of a scrubby, undeveloped hilltop and offers extensive tile terraces for entertaining and sunbathing, an outdoor fireplace, a swimming pool and nearby spa, and open air poolside pavilion with built-in fire pit.

Listing photos: Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices