Though the owner’s identity is shielded behind a generically named blind trust, rarely wrong real estate yenta Yolanda Yakketyyak swears on her great-grandmother’s rare Tahitian pearls that the buyer of a freshly renovated residence at the base of the Bird Streets above the Sunset Strip was scooped up by much-in-demand action pic screenwriter-producer Simon Kinberg for $8.4 million. Described in marketing materials as a Contemporary Cape Cod, the 6,100-plus square-foot abode — we’d probably characterize it as a newfangled quasi-Colonial — was originally built in the 1930s, expanded and completely reimagined by a high-end house flipper, and featured on the most recent season of “Million Dollar Listing.” Interconnected living spaces include a dining room lined in gray-painted wood paneling, a partly double-height living room that opens through a disappearing wall of glass sliders to the backyard, and a nearly all-white kitchen. A subterranean level offers a media room and glass-fronted wine cellar, and the three en suite bedrooms on the upper floor include a city-view master suite, while a fourth bedroom is tucked behind a kitchen. A guesthouse perched atop a spacious poolside pavilion that is equipped with an outdoor kitchen.

Kinberg, who has two handfuls of high-profile projects in various stages of development, including two new “X-Men” blockbusters, continues to own an almost 7,400-square-foot house in the Riviera area of Pacific Palisades purchased in late 2012 for $8.6 million. He previously owned a 1930s Monterey Colonial — just a few doors down from his new house — that was once owned by Caresse Henry, the late and former manager of pop music cynosures like Madonna, Ricky Martin and Paula Abdul, which he sold in early 2013 for ever-so-slightly more than $3.3 million to Tinseltown scion David Katzenberg.

The property was represented by Matt and Josh Altman, The Altman Brothers, at Douglas Elliman.