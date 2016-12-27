SELLER: Silvio Horta

LOCATION: Los Angeles, CA

PRICE: $5,000,000

SIZE: 4,148 square feet, 3-4 bedrooms 3.5 bathrooms

YOUR MAMA’S NOTES: An anonymous little birdie dropped a covert communiqué in our digital inbox to let us know that “Ugly Betty” creator/producer Silvio Horta has his modern-minded 1920s Spanish Colonial residence just above the Sunset Strip in Los Angeles available outside the Multiple Listing Service with an asking price of $5 million. Property records show Mister Horta, who adapted “Ugly Betty” from the Colombian telenovela “Yo Soy Betty La Fea” and has only a couple of not particularly impressive showbiz credits since the show went off the air in 2010, purchased the 1920’s residence in May 2007 for $2.395 million from Joe Escalante, bass player for the punk rock band The Vandals and, among many other endeavors, founder of Kung Fu Records.

Digital marketing materials forwarded by our anonymous tipster show the two-story house, with 4 bedrooms and 3.5 bathrooms in 4,148-square-feet, sits high and privately above the street behind a secured pedestrian gate that opens to a long, tuckus-toning exterior staircase that climbs up to a charming porch and front door. There are dark brown hardwoods in the living room that additionally features a striking, black-tiled fireplace, several sky-lights and a library nook with over-sized windows that provide an over-the-treetops and through-the-palm trees city view. A formal dining room connects through to sleek and contemporary if somewhat stylistically generic eat-in kitchen with snow-white counter tops on ebony cabinetry and shimmering subway tile back splashes. Also on the main floor are a compact but cozy den/TV lounge that opens through French doors to the backyard, a guest/family bedroom and bathroom, and a spacious master suite that’s large enough to accommodate a sitting area and includes a corner fireplace and sky-lit bathroom with double-sink vanity, soaking tub and separate glass-enclosed and steam-equipped shower space.

The lower level provides a secluded guest/family bedroom and a black-walled screening room with plush leather and suede sofas, along with a kitchenette and small office area that opens to a picturesque and partly awning shaded gravel terrace with fountain. A trellis shaded dining terrace at the back of the house opens to a terraced backyard that incorporates a plunge-sized swimming pool with integrated spa, a palm-shaded sunbathing patio, and a detached two-car garage with attached home gym.

Property records show Mister Horta additionally owns two modest homes just a couple of blocks from each other in Miami, FL, where he was born and raised, and he previously maintained a two-bedroom and two-bathroom condo in a full-service building in the West Chelsea area of New York City that was acquired in April 2008 for $1.782 million and sold in early 2013 for not quite $1.85 million.

Listing photos: The Agency