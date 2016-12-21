BUYERS: Ron Fair and Stefanie Ridel

LOCATION: Brentwood, TN

PRICE: $3,075,000

SIZE: 12,223 square feet, 6 bedrooms, 6 full and 2 half bathrooms

YOUR MAMA’S NOTES: Veteran music executive and producer Ron Fair and singer-songwriter-actress Stefanie Ridel have decamped — or soon will — the quietly ritzy Brentwood area of Los Angeles for a leafy enclave in the also decidedly upscale Brentwood area just outside of Nashville, TN, where, so swear the ever-vigilant Bizzy Boys at Celebrity Address Aerial, they shelled out $3.075 million for a red brick quasi-Colonial mansion on 1.12 landscaped acres in a leafy, mansion-lined enclave. Earlier reports about the couple putting their Los Angeles home up for sale — a bit more on that in a minute — indicated the move is so that Mister Fair, former chairman of Geffen Records and chief creative officer for Virgin Records, can “focus on discovering new talent.”

Prominently sited on a slight knoll, the opulently appointed mansion, which, based on the décor of their Los Angeles home, this property gossip presumes will undergo a comprehensive decorative glammification, measures in at a hefty 12,223-square-feet over three floors with six bedrooms and six full and two half bathrooms. A meandering driveway passes in front of the stately if architecturally grandiose mansion that’s fronted by a double-height portico held aloft by a towering quartet of columns. Inside spacious and guest-impressing public entertaining spaces include: a double-height foyer with wrought iron railed sweetheart staircase; a 29-foot long formal living room with double-height coffered ceiling and fireplace — one of five in the house; a formal dining room with intricate faux-gilded moldings and an elaborate ceiling detail; and a gorgeously wood-paneled den/library with coffered ceiling and built-in bookcases on either side of a fireplace with carved wood mantelpiece.

Less formal but no less ample or lavishly turned-out family spaces include a great room with extensively and expensively outfitted center island kitchen that’s open over an angled bar to an informal dining area and lounge with fireplace. French doors lead to an outdoor living room with brick fireplace and extensive leisure and recreation areas in the walk-out basement include a “pub” with fully-stocked walk-in wet bar and lounge with fireplace, a walk-in wine cellar, a home theater, and an en suite bedroom with private entry that makes it perfect for a teenager, live-in domestic or long-term guest. An attached four-car garage has additional and flexible living space above that measures 1,365-square-feet, per listing details, and would certainly work well as a music studio, fitness room or home office. The corner property has lots of carefully clipped boxwoods, vast swathes of lawn dotted with mature shade trees, and a roomy terrace with built-in grilling station. At the time of the sale there was not a swimming pool, although a nearby community clubhouse does have a gigantic swimming pool and party-sized spa.

Mister and Missus Fair previously owned a 3,977-square-foot contemporary in a celeb-saturated enclave in the upper Coldwater Canyon area of Beverly Hills that was sold in 2008 for $4.7 million to Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban and they continue to own the aforementioned, not-quite one acre, multi-structure compound in the Brentwood area of Los Angeles that includes a glamorously decked out plantation-style main house and several outbuildings that include two separate guesthouses, one outfitted as a broadcast studio and the other as a recording studio. They purchased the property in May 2008 for $7.25 million, according to property records and previous reports, and it first came up for sale in August (2016) with a $15.5 million price tag that just a month later was considerably reduced to its current $13.995 million.

Mister Fair has worked with a slew of high-profile music artists such as Christina Aguilera, Lady Gaga, the Black Eyed Peas, Macy Gray and Mary J. Blige, and Miz Riedel, who once formed and performed with the all-girl group Wild Orchid with Black Eyed Peas’ front woman Stacy “Fergie” Ferguson, popped up in the 1980s and ‘90s on a number of television shows including “The Golden Girls,” “Blossom” and “Married with Children” and more recently appeared a cast member on the Bravo reality series “There Goes the Motherhood.”

