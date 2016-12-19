OWNERS: Natasha Leggero and Moshe Kasher

LOCATON: Los Angeles, CA

PRICE: $6,500 per month

SIZE: 1,372 square feet, 2 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms plus attached guest quarters

YOUR MAMA’S NOTES: Several months before stand-up comedian and actress Natasha Leggero — the co-creator, producer and co-star of the high- and low-brow society skewering Comedy Central series “Another Period,” which will air its third season in 2017 — and hilariously neurotic stand-up comedian/writer and producer Moshe Kasher — in addition to his stand-up and myriad other projects he writes, produces and holds down a recurring role on “Another Period” — tied the marital knot in October 2015, property records show they paid $1.325 million for a 1,372-square-foot, vaguely French Country 1920s cottage in the hip and trendy Silver Lake area of Los Angeles that, as we heard word from eagle-eyed tipster Fränck Ferder, has come up for lease at $6,500 per month. Though the decidedly eclectic, ironically playful and slightly-glammed up thrift-shop chic décor won’t be to the taste of everyone with the financial resources to cough up $6,500 per month in rent, the three-bedroom and three-bathroom property is offered fully furnished.

A long path runs alongside a deep and clearly aquatically satiated front lawn where there’s a charmingly peculiar portable tent structure erected near a couple of curved concrete benches. An itty-bitty red brick porch and springtime-fresh shamrock green front door leads to hardwood-floored living spaces that include a roomy living room with a marble-hearth fireplace, bay window and, a boon for those inclined to Saturday evening sing-alongs, an upright piano. A separate but adjoining dining room has vibrant turquoise walls, a vintage chandelier and a couple of throne-like carved wood dining chairs while a fully paneled den/breakfast room has a built-in banquette and a pair of tufted, Louis-The-Something-style chairs covered in unapologetically spirited tomato red fabric. The eat-in kitchen, certainly well maintained if not especially high-end, features a classic black and white checkerboard floor, chatoyant black-painted cabinets with boomerang-shaped pulls, a kooky bubblegum pink-colored ceiling, and what appears to be a perfectly preserved vintage range. There are two bedrooms and two bathrooms on the upper floor according to listing details — one of the bedrooms is done up as a TV lounge and one of the bathrooms has funky and well-preserved turquoise- and peach-colored vintage tile work — while a large lower level space with exterior entrance and bathroom has wall-to-wall carpeting in a dulcet shade of grey and is haphazardly furnished as a guest bedroom, office and storage space.

The one-quarter-acre, street-to-street lot is gated on both streets and surrounded by a privatizing thicket of ficus and jasmine trees, per listing details, and in addition to a multi-car driveway, an above ground hot tub and a pergola-shaded patio with hammock, the terraced backyard additionally provides sunny and verdant expanses of lawn plenty large enough for competitive games of croquet as well as a variety of lemon, fig, orange, mandarin and banana trees.

During the spring and early summer, the joke slinging newlyweds embarked on an 11-city, “attractive destinations only” stand-up tour they called “The Honeymoon Tour” and turned in to an 8-episode web series by the same name.

Listing photos: Douglas Elliman (via Realtor.com)