SELLER: Meredith Baxter

LOCATION: Santa Monica

PRICE: $5,495,000

SIZE: 4,493 square feet, 5 bedrooms and 4 bathrooms plus guesthouse

YOUR MAMA’S NOTES: After 42 years, actress Meredith Baxter, best known for her role as Elyse Keaton on the iconic 1980s sitcom “Family Ties,” has decided to part with her redwood-clad contemporary located on a leafy, serene and little-known but none-the-less much-coveted private cul-de-sac that all but borders the ritzy Riviera Country Club in Santa Monica. The 4,493-square-foot residence, built in the early 1970s on a wooded .36-acre parcel, was originally listed at $6 million but the price dropped to $5.495 million before, as was first revealed by the celebrity property gossips at Mansion Global, it was put into escrow to be sold for an unknown price to a young family.

With few windows, the street-facing façade gives little indication of the glass-walled and light-filled interior spaces that include five bedrooms and four bathrooms per online marketing materials. An entrance gallery with not one but two carpeted corkscrew staircases leads to a capacious, double-height living room with vertical redwood planks on the walls and ceiling, a reclaimed brick fireplace and a vast, asymmetrical grid of stained glass windows. A hardwood-floored dining room set into a generously windowed corner has an ethereal capiz shell chandelier and the rectilinear kitchen features glossy butcher-block counter tops and a massive copper hood over the stove top. One end of the kitchen has floor-to-ceiling storage cabinets and the other is open to an informal dining area with cushioned built-in banquette and a second reclaimed brick fireplace.

There’s one en suite guest/family bedroom on the main floor, per listing details, plus three more guest/family bedrooms on the upper level — one the opens out to a private terrace — along with a master bedroom completely clad in vertical redwood planks and outfitted with a walk-in closet, fireplace and towering bank of windows with a serene and leafy view into the surrounding tree tops. A separate studio/guesthouse includes a tree-shaded deck, kitchenette and bathroom. One side of the kitchen opens to a small courtyard and deck for al fresco dining and the other side leads out to a trellis-shaded terrace that overlooks a swimming pool set into a sunny, tree-ringed clearing.

Though best known for “Family Ties,” Miz Baxter has appeared in myriad television shows, mini-series, and movies and been nominated for five Emmys, first in 1977 for the Aaron Spelling and Mike Nichols produced TV drama “Family” and most recently in 2015 for a guest starring role on the daytime soap story “The Young and the Restless.” The mother of five adult children, who claimed in her 2011 memoir “Untied: A Memoir of Family, Fame, and Floundering” she was physically and emotionally abused by the second of her three husbands, publicly came out as a lesbian in 2009 and, after nearly a decade of coupledom, married general contractor Nancy Locke in 2013.

Listing photos: Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices