BUYER: Louis C.K. and Alix Bailey

LOCATION: New York City, NY

PRICE: $564,900

SIZE: Studio with 1 bathroom

YOUR MAMA’S NOTES: Brutally and hilariously self-deprecating comedian Louis C.K. and his ex-wife, portrait painter Alix Bailey, have paid $564,900 for an itty-bitty studio apartment in the same co-operative-style brownstone building at the northern border of New York City’s West Village where this property gossip’s research indicates they already co-own three other small and not-necessarily contiguous units. Listing details for the most recent purchase show the wee studio, available on the open market for nearly a year, has a puny entrance vestibule and a combination living/dining/sleeping space with high ceilings, narrow-guage honey blonde wood floors, a decorative period fireplace, and a Biedermier-inspired built-ins that may or may not incorporate a Murphy bed. A small but separate and renovated kitchen has granite counter tops on maple Shaker-style cabinetry and a dishwasher, a still relatively rare luxury in microscopic Big Apple apartments.

As best as we can tell from a careful but unscientific parse of various property record databases the erstwhile couple, married in 1995 and divorced since 2008, acquired one unit of unknown size for an unknown amount at an unknown time, paid $250,000 for a second small apartment in August 2013, and then, in what appears to have been an off-market deal, shelled out another $475,000 for a third unit, also of unknown size. In addition to his quartet of co-owned West Village apartments, Mister C.K., who writes, produces, directs, edits, and stars in the acclaimed, semi-autobiographical sitcom “Louie,” maintains a rambling, faux-timbered Tudor residence on 2.2 water front acre acres on New York’s scenic Shelter Island that he picked up in May 2014 for $2.44 million.

