‘My Life on the D-List’ Comedian Kathy Griffin Buys A-List Mansion in Bel Air

BUYER: Kathy Griffin

LOCATION: Los Angeles, CA

PRICE: $10,500,000

SIZE: 13,377 square feet, 8 bedrooms, 10 full and 2 half bathrooms

YOUR MAMA’S NOTES: An irrefutable informant sent word via covert communique that “My Life on the D-List” comedian Kathy Griffin has secured her place amongst the showbiz A-List with the $10.5 million all cash purchase of a decidedly grand mansion in the guard-gated Bel-Air Crest enclave in Los Angeles. That’s right, butter beans, you read that correctly. The famously flame-tressed insult comic, whose sharp-tongued barbs have earned her a battalion of fervent fans and more than two million Twitter followers, paid cold, hard cash for her fancy new mansion in Bel Air. Online marketing materials describe the big and boxy residence as a “Contemporary Mediterranean” of 13,377-square-feet with seven en suite bedrooms plus an en suite staff bedroom and a total of 10 full and 2 half bathrooms.

The residence encompasses three floors — two above ground plus an extensive entertainment complex and four-plus-car garage in the basement, all serviced by a multi-person elevator — and opens to a cavernous center hall foyer the size of a hotel lobby with hand-crafted wrought iron railed staircase under a gigantic sky-light that floods the voluminous central core of the house with natural light. Just inside the front door there are adjoining formal living and dining rooms, both with wide-plank milk chocolate-colored hardwood floorboards and the former with carved stone fireplace and trio of arched French doors that open to wrought iron railed Juliet balconies that overlook the gated and high-hedged motor court. A vast, open-plan informal living space with chunky wood beams across the ceiling runs the full width of the back of the main floor and incorporates a lounge with fireplace set between floor-to-ceiling bookshelves, an informal dining area, a colossal double-island kitchen with all the bells and whistles money can buy, and a galley-style butler’s pantry larger and more expensively fitted than the kitchens in many multi-million dollar homes. Also on the main floor are an en suite guest bedroom and a spacious library/office that sports built-in bookshelves, a fireplace with carved wood mantelpiece, and two wrought iron railed Juliet balconies that, like those in the formal living room, overlook the motor court.

Five en suite guest bedrooms on the upper floor are joined by a massive master suite composed of spacious bedroom with marble-faced fireplace, small breakfast bar with under-counter fridge, an opulent pair of marble sheathed bathrooms, and two enviably proportioned walk-in closets. French doors open the bedroom to a private terrace that runs the full width of the house with backyard overlook and unimpeded canyon, mountain, and city lights views. The basement is finished to the same luxurious standards as the rest of the house and includes a games room with full bar, temperature controlled wine room, and plush, state-of the-art screening room. Staff quarters are also discreetly tucked away in the basement and include a modestly sized bedroom with exterior entrance, private bathroom, marble-countered kitchen, and a large laundry room. A deep and wide loggia with built-in grilling station gives way to a backyard that provides a flat patch of grass perfect for Miz Griffin’s beloved pooch Pom-Pom, an arched ramada for shady outdoor lounging, and a dark-bottomed infinity-edge swimming pool and spa.

We hear from our well-connected snitch that the busy as a beaver comedian — the Emmy- and Grammy-winner is currently crisscrossing the country on her “Like A Boss” tour — did not consider or even take a peep at the house next door that is owned by Kim Kardashian and Kanye West and much rumored in celebrity real estate gossip circles to be available as an off-market listing if you know the right people to call. However and oddly enough, according to our plugged-in snitch, Kim’s mom and manager Kris Jenner did have a wee hand in persuading Miz Griffin the Bel Air Crest enclave is a plum location for those with the dough who put a premium on quiet, top-notch security, and open views.

Presumably the hilariously mouthy and brashly outspoken stand up comedian and TV personality will eventually sell “Wings,” her fairly recently renovated 8,098-square-foot residence in the Hollywood Hills that she picked up in April 2004 for $2.85 million.

Listing photos: Hilton & Hyland