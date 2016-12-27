SELLER: John Amos

LOCATION: Lebanon, NJ

PRICE: $439,000

SIZE: 3,280 square feet, 4 bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms

YOUR MAMA’S NOTES: The Bizzy Boys at Celebrity Address Aerial were the first to suss out and send word that veteran stage and screen actor John Amos has a modest and decidedly down-on-her-heels ranch-style home in a semi-rural area of the Tewksbury Township in New Jersey up for sale with an asking price of $439,000. It’s not clear if the “Good Times” and “Roots” star occupied the property or used it as an investment but property records indicate it was acquired it in 1990 for $337,500.

The frumpy and, let’s be honest butter beans, straight up dumpy late-1960s brick and cedar shake sided residence, clearly much in need of a comprehensive overhaul, sits on a densely wooded 4.19 acre parcel with four bedrooms and 3.5 bathrooms in 3,280-square-feet. Main floor living spaces feature multi-pane sash windows and wide-plank hardwood floors, both of which are nice enough features, and include adjoining living and dining rooms along with an eat-in kitchen fitted with dreary two-tone cabinets and beat-up appliances that include a sad-sack range that appears to be missing its front panel. At least two of the bathrooms still sport original tile work, one done up in baby blue and another slathered in lemon yellow while a lower level, where there is a two-car garage with convenient direct access to the house, has a roomy, sunken family room with chunky wood beams on the ceiling, a massive, room-wide reclaimed brick fireplace and glass sliders the yard. The house is being sold “AS IS” with the buyer responsible for any and all inspections.

Mister Amos, now in his late 70s, may be best known for his roles on the ground-breaking and indisputably iconic 1970s sitcoms “The Mary Tyler Moore Show” and “Good Times” — he as well the television mini-series “Roots,” for which he was nominated for an Emmy, but since then he has appeared in dozens of film and television programs including “The West Wing,” “Two and Half Men,” “Men in Trees,” and most recently the Ashton Kutcher-starring Netflix series “The Ranch.” In 2009 he released an album of country songs and in the 1990s he wrote the acclaimed one-man show “Halley’s Comet” that he’s performed around the world.

Listing photos: Century 21 Christel Realty