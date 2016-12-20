OWNER: Joel Fields

LOCATION: Studio City, CA

PRICE: $10,000 per month

SIZE: 2,280 square feet, 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms plus 1-bed/1-bath guesthouse

YOUR MAMA’S NOTES: An updated and comfortably casual 1930s Spanish Revival-style residence in the prime Silver Triangle neighborhood of Studio City, CA, that’s owned per property records by veteran television writer/producer Joel Fields has come up for lease, we first heard from hawk-eyed tipster Fränck Ferder, at $10,000 per month. Mister Fields, nominated for two Emmys in 2016 for writing and producing the spy drama “The Americans” and previously a writer and/or producer for a slew of boob-toob series including “Rizzoli & Isles,” Ugly Betty,” and the short-lived “Dirt” starring Courtney Cox, purchased the property in late 2006 for $1.805 million. Online marketing materials show the modestly sized if not exactly inexpensive 2,280-square-foot house has three bedrooms and two bathrooms plus a spacious, self-contained guesthouse with another bedroom and bathroom.

The two-story abode, all but hidden behind a tall privet hedge, a huge olive tree and vivacious sprays of bougainvillea, sits on a roughly one-quarter-acre lot that’s roughly twice as wide as the neighboring parcels. Secured wooden gates open to an entry courtyard where tropical foliage, meandering flagstone pathways and a gurgling water feature make for a serene transition from the street to a wrought iron accented glass front door that opens to a small foyer and an cozily ample living room with fireplace, wood-framed multi-pane casement windows and honey-toned narrow gauge hardwood floors that run throughout most of the house. The living room opens at one end to a small formal dining room as well as to a family room with built-in entertainment unit cleverly tucked under the stairs and a bank of wood-framed French doors that lead to the backyard and swimming pool. A short, two-stool snack bar separates the family room from the kitchen where there are and perfectly ordinary white raised panel cabinets, high-end appliances, and a mix of slab granite and butcher block counter tops.

Two guest/family bedrooms on the main floor share a hall bathroom while the master suite privately occupies the entire second level with high ceiling, walk-in closet, fireplace flanked by French doors that open to a slender balcony, and a good-sized bathroom with terra cotta floor tiles, a classic claw-footed soaking tub and a separate shower stall. A trellis shaded veranda for al fresco dining wraps around the back of the house and overlooks the essentially rectangular, dark-bottomed swimming pool while the detached poolside guesthouse offers a spacious living room with fireplace, a complete kitchen, one bedroom and a bathroom.

A quick spin through property records indicates Mister Fields and his wife, Jessica Sultan, own another substantially larger 6,028-square-foot English Country-style home in the low-key but high-priced and heavily wooded Fryman Canyon area of Studio City that was acquired in April 2012 for $2.35 million. Property records suggest the couple also keeps a pretty swanky pad in New York City where in late 2014 they made what appears to have been an off-market, $4.6 million purchase of a four-story townhouse on the Upper East Side of Manhattan that includes four bedrooms and two full and two half bathrooms in just over 3,000 square feet.

Listing photos: The Agency (via Realtor.com)