SELLER: Estate of Jerry Weintraub

LOCATION: Beverly Hills, CA

PRICE: $25,000,000

SIZE: (approx.) 7,300 square feet, 5 bedrooms, 8 full and 2 half bathrooms

YOUR MAMA’S NOTES: The Beverly Hills estate of recently departed Hollywood heavy hitter Jerry Weintraub has come up for sale with an asking price of $25 million. Our research indicates the prolific producer and occasional actor, an entertainment industry “force of nature” who went to meet the executive producer in the sky in July 2015, owned the estate since March of 1991 when it was acquired for an unrecorded amount.

All but completely hidden behind a tall thicket of privet hedges and shrubbery, the plumly situated two-parcel estate spans a smidgen more than an acre with an impressively gated drive that curves up to a massive motor court with garage parking for three and off-street parking for two dozen more. The approximately 7,300-square-foot, elevator-equipped main residence contains 5 bedrooms, 8 full and 2 half bathrooms, per listing details, plus a guesthouse of unknown proportions and amenities. Online marketing materials indicate the essentially L-shaped mansion offers formal living and dining rooms — the former with a wall of glass, a cook’s kitchen, game room with fireplace, and a separate media/family room with bar, fireplace, and wine cellar. The sumptuously expansive master suite is outfitted with fireplace, sitting room, private study, fitness room, and dual bathrooms and closets. The estate’s exterior amenities include: terraced gardens and patios; a lighted, hedge-lined and tree-shaded tennis court; and, set well below the house in a flat and grassy, tree-shielded expanse, a pill-shaped swimming pool equipped with unspecified but snazzy sounding “water and fire features.”

In February of 2002 the “Karate Kid” and “Oceans Eleven” franchise producer paid $2,250,000 for a 1.42-acre parcel in a gated enclave in affluent if hot as Hades Palm Desert, CA, where he built a boldly contemporary 9,152-square-foot mansion with seven bedrooms, multiple wet bars, two swimming pools, air conditioned garages, and walls of glass that open automatically at the touch of a button. The super-producer also long owned a seven-ish-acre bluff-top equestrian compound in the posh Paradise Cove area of Malibu that, after once being listed at a sky-high $75 million, sold in the spring of 2013 for $41 million to — several snitches have told this property gossip — apparel mogul Serge Azria.

Listing photos: Westside Estate Agency