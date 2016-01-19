Whether an indication of a softening in the long electrified high-end market or simply wild-eyed over-optimism in starting prices, there’s a rapidly growing trend in celeb-pedigreed homes getting super-sized price chops. In the guard-gated Hidden Hills enclave in L.A.’s western suburbs, Charlie Sheen’s ex-wife Denise Richards re-listed her freshly renovated and fully glamorized 8,300-square-foot mansion at $7.3 million, more than $450,000 under its initial price. And Disney darling-turned-pop star and social media maven Selena Gomez lopped a hefty half of a million bucks off the $4.5 million starting price of her heavily fortified mini-compound in a small gated enclave in Calabasas.

Crooner John Legend, who just shelled out $14.1 million for Rihanna’s old house in Beverly Hills, slashed the price of his downtown Manhattan loft by half of a million — it’s now listed at just under $4 million — and just before Christmas Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie chopped the $6.5 million price of their New Orleans mansion by $850,000.

Others who sliced: Mega-producer Jerry Bruckheimer, who splashed out $23 million for the old Harry Cohn mansion in Beverly Hills a couple of years ago, slapped an in-hindsight rose-colored $14.5 million hang tag on his meticulously restored seven-bedroom international-style residence in the quietly swank Brentwood Park ’hood more than a year ago. Alas, with no takers, he recently sheared $1.5 million off the price in one fell swoop. Salsa king Marc Anthony is now serious or, depending on how much cynicism one has, possibly desperate to unload the 10,000-square-foot Long Island mansion he once shared with ex-wives Dayanara Torres and Jennifer Lopez. Originally listed a year ago at $12 million, the eight-acre-plus spread is newly re-priced at $9 million, an elephantine 25% discount. And, finally, a graceful but woefully dated Paul Williams-designed Greek Revival manse set behind gates on just over an acre in the high-toned Holmby Hills of Los Angeles, once the home of “Green Acres” star Eva Gabor, wins the award for tops in price chops. Just last week, after less than three months on the market, the property endured a gasp-worthy $4 million whack that plummeted the asking price down to $12.95 million.