SELLERS: Emily Blunt and John Krasinki

LOCATION: Ojai, CA

PRICE: $2,400,000

SIZE: 4,177 square feet, 4 bedrooms, 4.5 bathrooms

YOUR MAMA’S NOTES: After more than a year on the market at steadily declining prices, married actors John Krasinski and Emily Blunt have at long last unloaded their getaway country estate in the achingly scenic community of Ojai, about an hour and a half by car northwest of downtown Los Angeles. The recorded sale price of $2.4 million is several hundred thousand dollars above the $2.15 million they paid for 5.17-acre spread in June of 2012 but it’s also well below the last asking price of $2.75 million and a whopping 45% less than the original, in-hindsight pie-in-the-sky price tag of $4.25 million. Listing details show the eco-friendly white clapboard-sided and black shuttered Colonial residence was built in the early 1980s and is configured with four bedrooms and 4.5 bathrooms in 4,177 square feet.

A center hall foyer with curved staircase is flanked by ample formal living and dining rooms, both with medium-toned oak floorboards and the former with one of four fireplaces in the house. Less formal family quarters run along the rear of the house and include a spacious eat-in kitchen with spacious dining area set into a bay window that opens to the rear gardens and a custom kitchen decked out with a center island and top-grade stainless steel commercial style appliances. The property, with what listing descriptions describe as “breathtaking mountain views,” offers generous landscaped areas with rolling lawns, a swimming pool, spa and a fire pit ringed by built-in stone benches.

In late 2013 the couple paid another $950,000 for an undeveloped 8.62-acre neighboring parcel that abuts the Los Padres National Forest and marketing materials for the estate they sold indicate it was also available for purchase at an unknown price but at this point it’s unclear if that parcel was also sold.

Mister Krasinski, currently filming the first season of the TV series “Jack Ryan,” and Miz Blunt, slated to star as Mary Poppins in the upcoming feature “Mary Poppins Returns,” have been on a year-long real estate whirligig having sold and bought multi-million dollar homes on both coasts. A triple-story contemporary above the Sunset Strip went in July for $6.5 million to 21-year old reality television veteran Kendall Jenner and a single-story home on a secluded cul-de-sac above Laurel Canyon was off-loaded in October for $3.505 million, a smidgen above its $3.495 million asking price, to celebrity branding, licensing and merchandising mogul Dell Furano.

The multi-national couple — he’s American, she’s English — have officially decamped the West Coast for Brooklyn’s leafy, historic and stroller choked Park Slope neighborhood where they shelled out $6 million for an approximately 4,400-square-foot, turn-of-the-20th-century townhouse on a prime landmarked block.

Listing photos: Coldwell Banker Property Shop