After about three years on and off the market at a variety of asking prices that roamed between a high of almost $10 million and a low of $6.4 million, actor/writer/producer, and dyed-in-the-wool Hollywood scion Emilio Estevez has finally landed a buyer for his micro-vineyard estate on Malibu’s Point Dume. Online listings show the off-market property, most recently priced at $6.5 million, is in escrow for an unknown amount.

Property records show the former Brat Packer — currently at work on “The Public,” a feature-length drama starring Aubrey Plaza that he wrote and will produce, direct, and co-star in — purchased the almost 1.1-acre property just after the turn of the 21st century for $2.2 million.

A long, gated, and brick-paved drive cuts through perfect rows of grapevines as it makes its way past a detached guesthouse to a motor court at the front of the single-story, hacienda-style main house, which online marketing materials show has four bedrooms and 4.5 bathrooms in more than 3,700 square feet. Interior details include an “Old World” combination of stone and hardwood floors, vaulted and wood-beamed ceilings, hand-stenciled doorways, and distressed doors that give the circa- 1999 residence an aura of age.

The back of the house wraps around three sides of a multi-level, red-brick terrace with a trellis-shaded dining area and an oversized fire pit accented with colorful tiles. Beyond the terrace there’s a swimming pool and spa, a dozen raised-bed gardens for growing organic herbs and vegetables, a small fruit orchard, and another patch of grapevines where Estevez and his wife, boutique vintner Sonja Magdevski, grow Pinot Noir grapes used for their Casa Dumetz brand of short-run artisanal wines.

listing photos: Coldwell Banker