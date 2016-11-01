The asking price for influential entertainment executive Chris Albrecht’s desirably private mini-mansion in a particularly plummy pocket of Los Angeles’ ritzy Brentwood community is now $7.5 million. That is substantially below the optimistic original asking price of not quite $9 million but still a small fortune above the $5.6 million the Starz president and CEO paid for the Mediterranean-style villa in the spring of 2005.
The slightly more than 7,000-square-foot residence, built in 2004, sits on nearly half an acre at the end of a gated, hedge-lined drive. The house has six bedrooms and six full and two half bathrooms, according to marketing materials.
Tall, slender cypress trees flank an arched entry that opens to a two-story foyer with an exposed-wood ceiling and wrought-iron-railed staircase. Casually luxurious entertainment spaces include ample formal living and dining rooms — the former with a fireplace and wood-beamed ceiling; the latter with arched French doors. A chef’s-quality kitchen with a double-wide center island adjoins a separate breakfast room, and there’s also a family room with a fireplace, a media room, a full gym, and a temperature-controlled walk-in wine cellar. The back of the house opens to an arched loggia that overlooks a slender stone terrace and lap-lane swimming pool.
A quick spin through various property- record databases indicates that the television titan, who amicably split last year from his much younger second wife, additionally maintains a 1,300-square-foot condo on a middle floor of a sleek, full-service high-rise in Midtown Manhattan, bought over the summer of 2007 for $1.77 million.
listing photos: Westside Estate Agency
Boring. Drop it another 2.5 and an offer may show. Big house on a tiny lot.