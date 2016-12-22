SELLER: Chloë Sevigny

LOCATION: Brooklyn, NY

PRICE: $2,750,000

SIZE: 4 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms

YOUR MAMA’S NOTES: Former downtown Manhattan “It Girl” turned accomplished and in-demand film and television star Chloë Sevigny has, according to online listings, landed a buyer for her spacious, eclectically furnished and contemporary art filled co-operative apartment in one of Brooklyn’s most prestigious and coveted apartment houses in the historic Park Slope neighborhood that’s listed for $2.75 million. Property records show the Golden Globe-winning and Academy Award-nominated actress — the Oscar nod came in 2000 for the groundbreaking film “Boys Don’t Cry” the Golden Globe in 2010 for the polygamist drama “Big Love” — purchased the Prospect Park-facing second floor spread just over three years ago for $2.053 million.

The Brownstoner blog, the first to suss out the listing, described the second-floor spread as a “Classic Seven” — an apartment with seven separate rooms — even though we count nine rooms on the floor plan included with digital marketing materials. There are a total of four bedrooms and three bathrooms. Both of the substantially sized principal bedrooms have through-the-treetops view of the park — the master offers an en suite bathroom and two walk-in closets —while two significantly smaller, slightly larger than prison cell sized bedrooms are tucked behind the kitchen at the rear of the apartment.

A semi-private elevator landing opens to a gallery-like central foyer with graphic and classic black and white tile flooring installed at a 45-degree angle to the not-quite square space. Elegantly proportioned living and dining rooms linked by French doors. The park-facing living room stretches generously to 26-feet long with a decorative fireplace and both rooms have cerused parquet flooring and high beamed ceilings. Just off the dining area and also accessible from the foyer in a space that was likely originally designed as a butler’s pantry, there’s a small home office that links through to the eat-in kitchen that successfully marries original details with modern features and creature comforts such as white subway tiled walls, a polished concrete floor and a complete array of designer stainless steel appliances.

The leafy, brownstone-lined streets of Park Slope have long been quietly popular with New York City-based celebs and some of the famous residents of the affluent and increasingly pricey neighborhood include Steve Buscemi, John Turturro, Patrick Stewart, Peter Sarsgaard and Maggie Gyllenhaal, and recent west coast transplants John Kraskinski and Emily Blunt who just this fall splashed out $6 million for a turn of the 20th century townhouse on a prime, landmarked block.

Busy as a beaver Miz Sevigny, who in the late 1990s, several years after a lead role in Harmony Korine’s controversial film “Kids,” was featured in a 7-page article about her in The New Yorker by novelist Jay McInerney who described her as the “coolest girl in the world.” More recently she made her directorial debut at Cannes with the short film “Kitty,” holds down a recurring role on “American Horror Story” and the Netflix series “Bloodline” and additionally has more than half of a dozen projects in various stages of production including the plummy titular role in the bio-thriller “Lizzie” about notorious late 19th-century ax murderer Lizzie Borden and the comedy “Beatriz at Dinner” that will make its world premiere at the Sundance Film Festival in January.

