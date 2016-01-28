SELLER: Bob Mackie

LOCATION: Los Angeles, CA

PRICE: $2,175,000

SIZE: 3,448 square feet, 5 bedrooms, 4.5 bathrooms

YOUR MAMA’S NOTES: Celebrity fashion designer Bob Mackie, a fellow famous around the globe for his flamboyantly bounteous use of feathers, beads and other bespangled things that shimmer and shake, put his surprisingly demure domicile in the upscale if little heralded Laurel Hills neighborhood above Los Angeles’s Laurel Canyon up for sale at $2,175,000. Property records show Mister Mackie, now in his 70s, acquired the unassuming single-story abode in July 2005 for $1.695 million and current listing details, which make proud hay of the home’s ownership, show the early 60’s ranch-style residence has five bedrooms and 4.5 bathrooms in 3,448-square-feet.

Mister Mackie, sometimes called the “Sultan of Sequins” and/or the “Rajah of Rhinestones,” has dressed and glammified a slew of entertainment industry heavy hitters who include Bette Midler, Joan Rivers, and Liza Minnelli but the sartorial tour de force may be best known for his decades long association with Cher for whom he’s created elaborate and often risqué stage ensembles and red carpet showstoppers. He designed the costumes for the decade-long run of the “The Carol Burnett Show,” including the near mythic curtain dress for the still slap-your-face hysterical “Gone With The Wind” parody “Went With The Wind!” and over his five plus decades in the business of show he’s won nine Emmys plus a trio of Oscar nominations, first in 1973 for “Lady Sings the Blues” with Diana Ross, then for Barbra Streisand’s “Funny Lady” in 1976, and finally for the critically lauded box office disappointment “Pennies from Heaven” in 1982 with Steve Martin and Bernadette Peters.

Mister Mackie’s house, on a simply landscaped and elevated corner lot, has bland, light tan tile floors that run throughout the main living spaces that include a foyer that opens to a formal living room with vaulted ceiling and chunky stone fireplace, a slightly smaller adjoining family room, and a separate dining room lined with rigid grids of built-in display shelves. The practical if ordinary beige tile floors continue in to the eat-in, center island kitchen that sports one of the home’s shockingly few splashy decorative flourishes: an eye-popping mix of white and tangerine colored counter tops and back splashes on dark chocolate cabinetry. The floor material switches to pale wood in the three guest bedrooms that are joined by two master suites positioned at opposite ends of the house. Both masters open through French doors to the backyard and the larger of the two includes a roomy sitting area, a fitted walk-in closet, and a bathroom with a glass-enclosed shower stall and, in a kooky, matchy-matchy nod to the kitchen’s color palette, a tangerine-colored glass vessel sink. French doors in several of the bedrooms as well as in the living and family rooms open to a walled backyard that incorporates a trellis-shaded deck off one of the master bedrooms and a swimming pool surrounded by herringbone patterned red brick terracing.

