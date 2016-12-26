SELLER: Amy Schumer

LOCATION: New York City, NY

PRICE: $1,625,000

SIZE: (approx.) 850 square feet, 1 bedroom, 1.5 bathrooms

YOUR MAMA’S NOTES: Upwardly mobile stand-up comedian Amy Schumer has finally landed a buyer for the fourth floor walk-up penthouse pad she’s had on and off the market for just over a year at a variety of prices that started at $2.075 million and fell to its final ask of $1.625 million. Online listings show the apartment is currently in contract to be sold to an unknown buyer for an unknown amount.

The “Trainwreck” star, who has a total of 11 Emmy nominations and one win in 2013 for her eponymous sitcom “Inside Amy Schumer,” bought the approximately 850-square-foot full-floor co-operative apartment in the fall of 2014 for $1.695 million and listing details show the one-bedroom and 1.5-bathroom apartment occupies the entire top floor of a handsome, 20-foot-wide turn-of-the-20th-century brownstone building just half of a block west of the Museum of Natural History. There are honey-toned hardwood floors and several sky lights throughout the apartment that includes a combination living/dining room with fireplace set between built-in bookshelves, a compact kitchen outfitted with high-grade appliances, a tiny half bathroom that miraculously manages to squeeze in a washer and dryer, and an amply proportioned bedroom that benefits from a cozy second fireplace and a renovated marble bathroom with classic claw-footed tub but suffers from unfortunate dearth of built-in closet space. An interior staircase ascends to a private roof deck with wrap-around over-the-rooftops city views.

Miz Schumer, who recently purchased the farm her family lost due to financial hardship when she was a child after her father was diagnosed with MS, significantly upgraded her residential circumstances with the recent $12.147 million purchase of an approximately 4,500-square-foot, glass-walled duplex penthouse atop a pre-war building on the Upper West Side described in listing details as “Like a Malibu beach house, with the sophistication of Manhattan architecture.”

Listing photos and floor plan: Modlin Group