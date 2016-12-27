YouTube’s mobile apps could get more video recording effects in 2017, if a new job offer is any indication. The Google-owned video service is currently looking for a “Technical Lead/Manager, Next Generation Video Effects,” who will be responsible for “the upcoming creation experiences within the YouTube Android and iOS apps.”

YouTube first added some basic video filters to its mobile apps in early 2015, allowing users to give their videos a black-and-white or sepia look before uploading them to the service. However, those filters look somewhat dated in comparison to the effects offered by Snapchat and Instagram, which both offer stickers, the ability to quickly add captions to a video and more.

Now, YouTube’s mobile video creation team is looking to make video recording more “fun and expressive” as well, according to the job posting: “Apart from live and mobile video editing, the team is also working on other projects in the area of video creation and effects, providing unique and innovative video creation flows unlike any other platform. The team’s goal: Engage YouTube creators and their fans in lightweight, fun and expressive video creation.”

YouTube is still by far the largest video platform on the internet with more than one billion monthly active users, according to Google data. However, Snapchat and Instagram have both seen significant growth over the past two years. Instagram announced earlier this month that it now has more than 600 million monthly active users; Snapchat reportedly has more than 150 million daily active users.

Google didn’t respond to a request for comment.