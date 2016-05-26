YouTube prankster Vitaly Zdorovetskiy was arrested on Wednesday after climbing the Hollywood sign in what’s believed to be an elaborate stunt for an upcoming movie.
Holding a sign that read “I’m Back,” the Russian-born daredevil stood atop the “D” on the famed Hollywood sign for over an hour, dressed in camouflage and taking video selfies.
The stunt quickly caught the attention of local TV stations such as KTLA, who first reported the man’s identity.
The Los Angeles Police Department later arrived on scene and successfully coaxed him down after he climbed the sign two different times.
Zdorovetskiy’s stunt movie “Natural Born Pranksters” was acquired last year by Lionsgate for VOD release.
On Tuesday, he wrote on Twitter that he would be filming a “huge stunt” the next day.
He’ll likely face, at minimum, a misdemeanor trespassing fine of $1,000 and six months in county jail.
LOL This reminds me of the prankster that defaced the Hollywood sign to read “Hollyweed” back in ’76. I can’t believe I missed that event because I wasn’t even BORN yet!
He will be forgotten tomorrow and his movie will go right to VOD only to languish in streaming queues, unsampled with all the other movies we can’t remember why we added to our watch list.
Might be forgotten in your world, but this dude is HUGE on the YouTube scene and has a massive fanbase. He’s the same guy who “streaked” the FIFA World Cup Final in Brazil. And, just FYI, his movie was launched on April 1st and has made millions already.
I’m very familiar with his work. Roman Atwood & Dennis Roady stared in the movie as well. I support all of them and the rest of their huge YouTube communities!
Massive dumb teen, bro fanbase you mean.
Guess he’s not “Back” anymore