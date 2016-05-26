YouTube prankster Vitaly Zdorovetskiy was arrested on Wednesday after climbing the Hollywood sign in what’s believed to be an elaborate stunt for an upcoming movie.

Holding a sign that read “I’m Back,” the Russian-born daredevil stood atop the “D” on the famed Hollywood sign for over an hour, dressed in camouflage and taking video selfies.

The stunt quickly caught the attention of local TV stations such as KTLA, who first reported the man’s identity.

The Los Angeles Police Department later arrived on scene and successfully coaxed him down after he climbed the sign two different times.

Zdorovetskiy’s stunt movie “Natural Born Pranksters” was acquired last year by Lionsgate for VOD release.

On Tuesday, he wrote on Twitter that he would be filming a “huge stunt” the next day.

He’ll likely face, at minimum, a misdemeanor trespassing fine of $1,000 and six months in county jail.

Hollywood sign climber hiking down while doing a video selfie. #Evidence pic.twitter.com/bwExDlEoLY — Jeff Michael (@JeffMichaelNews) May 26, 2016

BREAKING: A YouTube prankster has climbed the Hollywood sign and is waving a flag from above the D. @Sky5Tim pic.twitter.com/InGcdpnb4f — Nidia Becerra (@nidia_b) May 26, 2016