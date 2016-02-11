Three new releases captured the three top spots on the national home video sales charts the week ending Feb. 7, although one is a nearly 80-year-old film that has just been reissued on Blu-ray Disc after a nearly five-year moratorium.

The top spot on the Nielsen VideoScan First Alert sales chart, which tracks sales of all new disc releases, Blu-ray and DVD combined, went to Lionsgate’s “The Last Witch Hunter,” an action-adventure fantasy that stars Vin Diesel as, well, the last witch hunter, who after being cursed with immortality away from his loved ones has spent the last few centuries hunting and killing rogue witches. A theatrical underperformer, the film earned just $27.4 million in theaters, against a budget estimated at $90 million.

The No. 1 spot on Nielsen’s dedicated Blu-ray chart, not surprisingly, went to 1937’s “Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs,” the first of the Walt Disney Co.’s animated classics. Initially released on Blu-ray in October 2009, it was placed on moratorium in April 2011 and reissued last week.

“Snow White” debuted at No. 3 on the overall disc sales chart, coming in right behind DreamWorks’ “Bridge of Spies,” a Cold War period piece that stars Tom Hanks as a lawyer charged with helping the CIA facilitate a spy exchange. The film, distributed on disc by Disney, grossed $72 million in U.S. theaters.

On the Blu-ray sales chart, “Snow White” was followed by “The Last Witch Hunter” at No. 2 and “Bridge of Spies” at No. 3.

Rounding out the top five on the overall disc chart were the prior week’s two top sellers, Sony Pictures’ “Goosebumps” at No. 4 and 20th Century Fox’s “The Martian” at No. 5.

On the Blu-ray chart, “Goosebumps” also slipped to No. 4 while the No. 5 spot went to Warner’s “Batman: Bad Blood,” a newly released animated feature produced by Warner Bros. Animation with DC Comics.

The “Snow White” reissue is available only as a Blu-ray combo pack, so according to Nielsen 100% of the film’s unit sales were on Blu-ray. “Bridge of Spies” generated 47% of its total unit sales from Blu-ray, slightly more than “The Last Witch Hunter,” at 42%. On Home Media magazine’s rental chart for the week, “The Last Witch Hunter” debuted at No. 1, bumping “Goosebumps” to No. 2.

Universal Pictures’ “The Visit” shot up to No. 3 now that its 28-day holdback from Redbox is over, with Sony Pictures’ “Hotel Transylvania 2” slipping to No. 4 and 20th Century Fox’s “Hitman: Agent 47” sliding down three spots to No. 5.

“Bridge of Spies” debuted at No. 7.

Thomas K. Arnold is editorial director of Home Media magazine, http://www.homemediamagazine.com.

Top 20 Nielsen VideoScan First Alert chart for the week ended 2/7/15:

1. The Last Witch Hunter (new)

2. Bridge of Spies (new)

3. Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs (new)

4. Goosebumps

5. The Martian

6. Straight Outta Compton

7. Batman: Bad Blood (new)

8. Hotel Transylvania 2

9. Downton Abbey: Season 6

10. The Intern

11. The Land Before Time XIV – Journey of the Brave (new)

12. Everest

13. Minions

14. Our Brand Is Crisis

15. Woodlawn

16. War Room

17. Maze Runner: The Scorch Trials

18. Evangelion 3.33: You Can (Not) Redo (new)

19. Jurassic World

20. Inside Out

Top 10 Home Media Magazine rental chart for the week ended 2/7/15:

1. The Last Witch Hunter (new)

2. Goosebumps

3. The Visit

4. Hotel Transylvania 2

5. Hitman: Agent 47

6. Ted 2

7. Bridge of Spies (new)

8. Burnt

9. Maze Runner: The Scorch Trials

10. Sicario

For complete sales and rental charts, visit HomeMediaMagazine.com.

