A new website called Untangle.tv promises to help consumers find cheaper choices for their favorite TV shows, and replace their traditional pay TV subscription with more customized options. Launched by antenna maker Mohu this week, Untangle.tv bills itself as a way “solve the cord cutting puzzle.”

“Cord cutting should be easy,” said Mohu founder and CEO Mark Buff. “However, in the current cord cutting landscape, we know consumers have dozens of products and services to choose from, which can be overwhelming to evaluate all options available.”

Untangle.tv aims to solve this issue by asking consumers about their favorite shows, networks and sports leagues as well as any existing video subscriptions. The site also checks whether consumers want to watch local news, and then suggests a customized selection of video services and hardware purchases.

Those suggestions in many cases include Mohu’s own antennas for free broadcast TV reception, but also point consumers to subscription services like Netflix, Hulu and Sling TV. The site even informs consumers how much they can save every month.

It’s worth noting that the site may not account for every case covered by traditional pay TV. Subscription services like Sling TV, for example, are subject to sports blackout rules, and reception of over-the-air television can depend on a variety of factors.

Still, a consumer-friendly experience to simplify cord cutting could go a long way towards making it more mainstream-friendly, adding to a continuing move away from traditional pay TV. The eight biggest TV providers lost 926,000 subscribers in the first three quarters of this year, according to recent data from BTIG.