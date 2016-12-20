just lost another senior executive: The company’s longtime CTO Adam Messinger announced Tuesday that he is leaving the company.

After 5 years I’ve decided to leave Twitter and take some time off. Grateful to @jack for the opportunity and to my team for shipping. — Adam Messinger (@adam_messinger) December 20, 2016

Messinger had been with Twitter since 2011, and filling the CTO role since early 2013. He had been in charge of product, engineering and design at Twitter — duties that will now be delegated tohead of product Ed Ho, according to Recode.

Messinger leaving is just the latest in a number of high-profile departures at the company. Just last month, COO Adam Bain announced his departure. Earlier this year, a number of execs left the company, including VP of Product Kevin Weil, who is now in charge of product at Instagram.

But product and engineering aren’t entirely one-way streets at Twitter: Earlier this month, the company announced the acquisition of Yes Inc., maker of a number of mobile social apps, and made Yes CEO Keith Coleman its new VP of Product.