Twitter just lost another senior executive: The company’s longtime CTO Adam Messinger announced Tuesday that he is leaving the company.
Messinger had been with Twitter since 2011, and filling the CTO role since early 2013. He had been in charge of product, engineering and design at Twitter — duties that will now be delegated tohead of product Ed Ho, according to Recode.
Messinger leaving is just the latest in a number of high-profile departures at the company. Just last month, COO Adam Bain announced his departure. Earlier this year, a number of execs left the company, including VP of Product Kevin Weil, who is now in charge of product at Instagram.
But product and engineering aren’t entirely one-way streets at Twitter: Earlier this month, the company announced the acquisition of Yes Inc., maker of a number of mobile social apps, and made Yes CEO Keith Coleman its new VP of Product.