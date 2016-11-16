expanded its reach on TV with the addition of an Android TV app Wednesday, allowing owners of TVs and streaming boxes powered by Google’s TV software to tune into its NFL live streams and other live video streamed on its service.

The new all offers not only live streams, but also a selection of popular tweets as well as an option to tune into popular Periscope broadcasts. Users can also watch a feed of curated tweets and a live broadcast side-by-side, and there’s no need to log in or even have a Twitter account to access live streams through the app.

Twitter’s Android TV app comes two months after the company first launched apps for Apple TV, Fire TV and Xbox One. Those apps were released in time for Twitter’s first NFL live stream in mid-September.

The fact that the Android TV app comes halfway in the season tells us a bit about the popularity of Google’s Android TV platform, but it’s still good news for anyone who owns a Nexus Player, a current-generation Sony TV or even a Xiaomi streaming box.

Twitter spent a reported $10 million for the rights to the NFL’s Thursday Night Football. Its first NFL stream in September was seen by a total of 2.1 million viewers, with 243,000 viewers tuning in at any given time.