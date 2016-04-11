Toby Turner, a popular YouTube gaming vlogger known as Tobuscus online, was accused by a former girlfriend of rape and emotional abuse — allegations Turner said are “absolutely false.”
“A person I dated a few years ago has just made some extremely serious, false accusations about me,” Turner said in a YouTube video posted Monday. “And I want to be crystal clear: I have never done anything without her consent.”
On April 8, April Fletcher — known online as April Skywalker and AprilEfff — posted an account on Tumblr about her experiences with Turner, including details of an occasion when he allegedly raped her and another episode when he gave her drugs without her knowledge.
“He’s still abusing and damaging women,” AprilEfff wrote in her post. “There are women with stories similar to mine. He’s still playing his games of multiple girls at a time.” She said she decided to go public with her story after seeing a Tobuscus figure on sale at Toys’R’Us that called him a “hero”: “I’m sorry but a hero doesn’t disrespect, abuse, rape and drug women,” she wrote.
Turner, in his video response, said, “I read her Tumblr post and I was shocked. And I was hurt. These allegations are absolutely false.”
Turner, who has more than 15 million subscribers across his YouTube channels, is affiliated with Disney’s Maker Studios. Last year, he hosted Endemol Beyond USA’s “Legends of Gaming” eSports competition show, and landed a deal with YouTube Red — Google’s ad-free video and music subscription service — for an original scripted comedy, “I Am Tobuscus,” satirizing digital stardom.
Turner is repped by UTA. Reps for Maker Studios, UTA and YouTube did not respond to requests for comment.
