“Super Mario Run” could be coming to Android any day now: Nintendo launched a placeholder page for the game on Google Play this week, allowing users to pre-register to be notified when the game is released for Android.

Nintendo released “Super Mario Run” for iOS earlier this month. The title is the company’s fist-ever mobile game, and users were clearly excited about being able to play Mario on their phones: The game was downloaded more than five million times in the first 24 hours after its release, and in-game purchases generated some $5 million in revenue.

“Super Mario Run” itself is free on iOS, but players have to pay $9.99 to unlock all levels. Some users have complained that the price is too steep, and reviews on the App Store have been mixed: With around 72,000 ratings, ‘Super Mario Run” has been given an average of just 2.5 out of 5 possible stars on Apple’s online store.

“Super Mario Run” has been compared a lot to “Pokemon Go,” a game that uses Nintendo’s intellectual property, but that has actually been built by San Francisco-based Niantic Labs. “Pokemon Go” has seen its usage decline significantly since its launch in July, but it’s still one of the top-grossing apps on the App Store. In fact, it’s currently generating more money with in-app purchases than “Super Mario Run,” according to App Store data made available by Apple.