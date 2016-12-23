Warner Bros.’ “Suicide Squad” was one of four new releases that debuted among the top 20 titles on the NPD VideoScan First Alert sales chart, which tracks combined DVD and Blu-ray Disc unit sales, the week ended Dec. 18.

The comic-book actioner, which earned $325.1 million in U.S. theaters, also topped VideoScan’s dedicated Blu-ray Disc sales chart for the week. The top five on both charts were identical.

Dropping a spot to No. 2 was the previous week’s top seller, Universal Pictures’ animated “The Secret Life of Pets.”

Appearing at No. 3 was another new release, 20th Century Fox’s “Miss Peregrine’s Home for Peculiar Children.” The fantasy film, directed by Tim Burton based on the novel of the same name, earned $86.7 million domestically.

No. 4 on both charts was Universal’s action sequel “Jason Bourne,” followed by Walt Disney Studios’ “Finding Dory” at No. 5, both dropping two spots from the previous week.

The other new releases in the overall top 20 were Paramount’s “Ben-Hur” remake at No. 14, and Universal’s “Bridget Jones’s Baby,” the third “Jones” movie and the first in 12 years, at No. 20.

Blu-ray Disc accounted for 60% of total “Suicide Squad” unit sales, compared with 47% for “Miss Peregrine” and 51% for “Ben-Hur,” which was No. 10 on the Blu-ray sales chart. “Bridget Jones’s Baby” was the No. 25 Blu-ray, with just 37% of sales in the high-def format.

On Home Media Magazine’s rental chart for the week, “Ben-Hur” debuted at No. 1. Universal’s “Bad Moms” dropped to No. 2 after three weeks in the top spot.

Rounding out the top five rentals were Disney’s “Pete’s Dragon” at No. 3, Lionsgate’s “Mechanic: Resurrection” at No. 4, and “Finding Dory” at No. 5.

John Latchem is Managing Editor of Home Media Magazine.



Top 20 NPD VideoScan First Alert, powered by Nielsen, chart for the week ended 12/18/16:

1. Suicide Squad (new)

2. The Secret Life of Pets

3. Miss Peregrine’s Home for Peculiar Children (new)

4. Jason Bourne

5. Finding Dory

6. Pete’s Dragon (2016)

7. Elf

8. Star Wars: Episode VII — The Force Awakens

9. The BFG

10. National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation

11. The Polar Express

12. How the Grinch Stole Christmas (live-action)

13. Home Alone

14. Ben-Hur (2016) (new)

15. A Christmas Story

16. Captain America: Civil War

17. How the Grinch Stole Christmas (cartoon)

18. Deadpool

19. Star Trek Beyond

20. Bridget Jones’s Baby (new)

Top 10 Home Media Magazine rental chart for the week ended 12/18/16:

1. Ben-Hur (2016) (new)

2. Bad Moms

3. Pete’s Dragon (2016)

4. Mechanic: Resurrection

5. Finding Dory

6. Don’t Breathe

7. Sausage Party

8. Nine Lives

9. Central Intelligence

10. The BFG

For complete sales and rental charts, visit HomeMediaMagazine.com.

