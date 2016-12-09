Rest easy, bros: PewDiePie did not actually carry out his promise to delete his channel after reaching 50 million subscribers… at least, not his main one.
The game vlogger/prankster revealed Friday in a video that his claims over the past week that he was driven to go nuclear and kill off his ultra-popular channel were all an attention-seeking joke. PewDiePie had claimed YouTube was cheating him out of video views — which is a real issue other YouTubers have griped about — and that he was going to start all over from scratch.
Instead, PewDiePie, the nom-de-tube of Felix Kjellberg, deleted “jack septiceye2,” a prank account he had set up to troll fellow gamer Jacksepticeye (Seán William McLoughlin), who like PewDiePie is known for his “Let’s Play” videos.
“You know when you make a joke and it just blows up bigger than you ever imagined?” Kjellberg says innocently in the video, obviously relishing the fact that many people took his repeated and serious-seeming vows to delete his YouTube channel at face value.
At the same, it’s safe to conclude Kjellberg was in fact irritated with changes YouTube has apparently made to its suggested-videos algorithm. The changes dropped PewDiePie’s views derived from the suggested-videos feed from about 30% prior to November to less than 1% for new videos uploaded last month, he claimed.
An end card on PewDiePie’s video reads: “Will delete PewDiePie at 100 million!” with War’s “Why Can’t We Be Friends?” playing in the background.
YouTube, on its official Twitter account, congratulated PewDiePie on the prank. YouTube hasn’t provided an explanation for the drop in views many creators have reported.
While PewDiePie’s channel-deletion ultimatum was ultimately a gag, the sudden plunge of video views for some YouTube creators could lead them to find greener pastures if the problem continues, said Brendan Gahan, founder of social-media agency Epic Signal. “Many of them have success on other video platforms, so advertisers need to keep a pulse on these digital influencers as this story hasn’t gone away,” he said.
Kjellberg pulled a stunt in August in which he claimed he unverified his Twitter account, as some sort of protest over the company’s “annoying” verification process. That led to his Twitter account being suspended briefly after he tweeted a joke that he’d been unverified because he had joined ISIS (after he retweeted a fake news story saying the same).
Just so you know the only reason he set up the second channel was because Youtube sent him a broken golden play button (the one you receive after getting 1 million views) and it took him so long to get it ie. he just got it recently when he already had more than 45 or 49mil subs. So he made another channel (that just happened to troll his friend Jack) and asked people to subscribe so he could get Youtube to send him another (non-broken) golden play button, which worked since he obviously already had that number of subscribers anyway. He wasn’t doing this to get attention for himself, he doesn’t need it nor does he really care, the main reason “big” youtubers talk about problems with youtube through their videos is because youtube doesn’t communicate well or at all most times. A lot of smaller youtubers were noticing these problems as well, but their channels are small so youtube won’t care/hear/listen to the complaints unless enough people did it. Which is why they only said something after a bunch of larger youtubers started making videos about it. It was obvious to a lot of his fans that it would be some kind of joke, especially considering how long/how hard it was for him to get to that point in the first place. It’s not his fault that people ie. a lot of the media outlets that were taking little pieces of what he said and not comprehending the fact that it was obvious sarcasm, and was using their own form of clickbait to “promote” something that was also making fun of clickbait ratings as he has been doing recently in his videos to point out how stupid it is to be able to get so much attention on a video because of clickbaity titles that seem to be more promoted.
I am annoyed the most at the fact that at the same time around when he would be deleting his channel they had a huge charity live stream ON HIS CHANNEL that went on for about 3 hours 2 days in a row, I have only seen 1 news media covering this. Why is this channel “drama” so important that people ignore any of the good things people are doing. They raised over 1.3million dollars for the Red Charity thanks to the fans watching, youtube matching to 100,000, and the Gates foundation matching 10 to 1 the following day. Does anyone care about this??? Did anyone report about this??? People act like nothing good ever comes from these Youtubers, they could at least ackowledge them raising money for Charity which is partially what he set up the subnetwork revelmode for.
Well played PewDiePie. Once he threatened to close his account he had 4 options (1) Do nothing & brush it off as a joke (2) Do some house-cleaning: close the main channel and have clear demarcations between his gaming & ranting videos (3) Buy and island. Shut up shop & retire – Forbes just named him highest-paid YouTube creator second year running (4) Switch platforms. What would Facebook give for him and his audience viewings (13 BILLION views) as they ramp up their video (especially live video) content.