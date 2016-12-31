New Year’s Eve wouldn’t be New Year’s Eve without the celebration on Times Square — and thanks to a plethora of streaming options, it’s easy to watch the ball drop without a TV, or without a pay TV subscription.

Here’s where to watch the whole shebang on iPhone, Android, Roku, Apple TV, Fire TV, Chromecast, and more.

The official Times Square New York’s event live stream will begin at 6 p.m. ET (3 p.m. PT) and end at 12:15 a.m. ET (9:15 p.m. PT). The commercial-free stream will be hosted by Allison Hagendorf and Jonathan Bennett, and feature performances from Gavin DeGraw, Rachel Platten, Silentó, Don Omar, and others. The stream will be available on the web on TimesSquareNYC.org, TimesSquareBall.net, and Livestream.com/2017.

iPhone and Android phone users can access the stream either by simply visiting those sites with their phone’s internet browser, or by installing the official Times Square Ball app from the App Store or Google Play.

Apple TV owners can watch the celebration via the Livestream app for tvOS, which can be downloaded from the device’s app store.

Roku streaming is available via the Livestream Roku channel.

Chromecast owners or owners of a TV with Chromecast built-in can launch a live stream of the festivities by visiting the Livestream website with Chrome on their PC or laptop, or via the Livestream iOS or Android app.

Earthcam will offer its own live stream of Times Square based on local webcams throughout the day on its website as well as via its iOS and Android apps.

Parents that don’t want their kids to stay up until midnight can begin the new year any time they want, courtesy of Netflix: The streaming company has special New Year’s Eve countdown clips with characters from shows like “Puffin Rock,” “Trollhunters,” and “Jim Henson’s Word Party.”

Plus, for the first time, Netflix is also catering to the tween set with countdowns for “Chasing Cameron” and “Project MC2.” There’s even a “Fuller House” countdown, in case 2016 can’t end soon enough for you, either.