One Netflix subscriber is angry enough over the streaming giant’s fee hikes that he’s taking the company to court.
This week the customer, George Keritsis, filed a proposed class-action lawsuit against Netflix, alleging he was promised a lifetime guarantee of receiving the service for $7.99 per month as long as he didn’t suspend his account. The suit, filed Wednesday in the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of California in San Jose, asserts that at least 22 million U.S. Netflix users have such “grandfathered” account plans and are affected by the company’s rate increase for its standard HD plan to $9.99 monthly that began rolling into effect in May.
“I can tell you my client is upset because Netflix has acknowledged he had a guaranteed or grandfathered account but nevertheless insisted on raising his price,” Tom Shapiro, a partner with Boston-based Shapiro Haber & Urmy who is representing Keritsis, told Variety.
Netflix did not respond to a request for comment.
Keritsis’ class-action complaint alleges breach of contract and seeks an order enjoining Netflix from imposing rate hikes on subscribers whose rates were supposedly permanently guaranteed, as well as monetary damages.
“For a period of time, Netflix solicited persons to subscribe to Netflix’s streaming service by guaranteeing that Netflix would not increase monthly subscription prices as long as the subscribers maintained the subscription service continuously,” the lawsuit says. “Netflix has broken its contract with these subscribers by unilaterally raising monthly subscription prices.”
In the U.S., Netflix this May began raising the price of the standard HD service for those previously paying $7.99 monthly by $2, to $9.99 per month. Customers who signed up for the HD plan at $8.99 following its May 2014 price increase for new subs will be rolled over to $9.99 in October, according to Netflix. Alternatively, affected customers will have the option of continuing at $7.99 for a single-stream, standard-definition plan.
Keritsis claims he joined Netflix in 2011 with the expectation that he would remain locked in at the $7.99 per month rate forever, based on the company’s ads at the time. He also claims he confirmed with a Netflix customer-service rep that his price would never increase. But on June 22, according to Keritsis, Netflix notified him that his special pricing was being terminated and that he would be charged the $10 monthly rate.
In May 2014, Netflix told existing streaming customers that it would not raise prices for the next two years. And this past January, Netflix said it would shift those subs with grandfathered accounts to the $9.99 rate over the second and third quarters of 2016.
About 27 million of Netflix’s U.S. streaming subs have either been subject to the price increase to $9.99 per month for the most popular two-stream HD plan, or will see it later this year, according to Nomura Securities. The analyst firm estimates the price hikes could result in upwards of 480,000 customers cancelling service while also generating $520 million in additional annual revenue for Netflix.
Keritsis is represented by Shapiro and the law firm Schubert Jonckheer & Kolbe, according to the complaint.
Netflix ended the first quarter of 2016 with 81.5 million streaming subscribers worldwide, including 47 million in the United States. The company is scheduled to report second-quarter earnings July 18 after market close.
Even with the price hikes, Netflix’s standard plan at $9.99 per month remains cheaper than Hulu’s commercial-free subscription service ($11.99 per month), HBO Now ($14.99) or Showtime’s over-the-top service ($10.99).
I hear you guys saying they promised. Any of the 17m oldies (includes me) have some type of proof, like an email that says you can’t get raised from the $7.99 price? A saved voice mail? Anything? Doesn’t matter if they promised and you have no proof.. You against them.
According to articles that I’ve been reading about this rate hike, there are about 17 million “grandfathered” subscribers whose rates are increasing from $7.99 to $9.99 per month. That’s $34 MILLION dollars that Netflix will receive EACH MONTH!
I can certainly pay the extra $2/month, but I was told that my $7.99 rate would never increase, and so I’ve canceled my Netflix subscription. There are other streaming service providers.
If there is a class-action lawsuit, I’d like to join it.
My rate is scheduled to go up in a few days, and i just spoke to Netflix about it. They said, “We don’t know anything about a promise to never raise rates. Do you have any proof?” Very odd behavior. It’s very clear that they will lose the lawsuit and will eventually have to give all of this back, plus damages. What could Mr. Hastings be thinking? He comes across as a very smart man, but this not too smart path is hard to explain.
They just toldme they are raising my rate. They also told me they never would raise the rate. How to I join the lawsuit?
This is nearly as bad as the 60% increase back in 2011 for DVD w/ streaming when the $10 option became $8+$8. That one cost Netflix 800k+ customers and they lost $2 a month from me when I dropped DVDs completely due to the price increase. (I had not used it a lot recently but kept it incase I wanted it)
A contract is a contract…..whether it’s ‘worth’ it or not, is irrelevant. We bought in with a promise…and changing that promise is a breach of contract. Period.
If you promised someone a lifetime rate for continued subscription, then you’re bound to that regardless of the proposed rate hike. Period. This isn’t complicated and how much it costs to produce material isn’t relevant.
This is the text I got in 2014. Did this guy get something different or is he illiterate?
In order to continue adding more movies and TV shows, we are increasing our price from $7.99 to $8.99 for new members. As a thank you for being a member of Netflix already, we guarantee that your streaming plan and price will not change for two years.
Aron, if you scroll down on that email past the new releases, it also says “Price is guaranteed so long as you remain a member on your current plan.” which would indicate you have to be the one to change plans, before the price can change.
I cannot deliver the evidence you request since it was not a text/email that promised $7.99, but rather an advertisement, and I do not have a copy of Netflix’s advertisements from 2011 (though I do remember seeing it). However, I can only hope and reasonably assume that Keritsis has evidence of at least one advertisement since he is filing the suit. Otherwise, he has no case, and any lawyer knows this.
Did you miss this part: “Keritsis claims he joined Netflix in 2011 with the expectation that he would remain locked in at the $7.99 per month rate forever, based on the company’s ads at the time” …or are you illiterate? The 2-year guarantee was made for new subscribers in 2014. Keritsis and 22 million others who joined before 2014 were promised locked-in prices for life.
Let’s see the evidence for this ‘guarantee’. I am a 10+ year member and was never given the impression of a permanent lock-in price. Can you deliver the evidence, or must I read another illogically angry comment?
I would love to be a part of this class action suit. I was a subscriber since 2005 or 2006. This makes no sense. Not only are they increasing the people who have been god-fathered in, but they are decreasing the screens from 4 to 2 at a time. I think that ridiculous. I have been a loyal customer and this is what they do. I would like to fight it!
Someone commented Producing House of Cards, Orange is the New Black, Marvel series is why the price is going up. Well I don’t watch those shows and I do agree with the guy for suing Netflix for breach of contract things do change and prices do go up but if it says for life and you don’t break the contract well it should be for life I didn’t break the contract. If they get away with it this time then like someone else said in another couple of years it will go up anothe $2.00 and a couple years after that another 2 to 5 dollar raise pretty soon it will be like the cable companies prices way out of hand and nothing new to show for it.
Yes, 2 dollars isn’t a lot of money – However, 2 dollars X 22 million subscribers is ….. and while we tend to look at our own economical impact, look at the bigger picture — 44 million dollars for the same service. A company that doesn’t really add or update shows but rotates the same shows ever 6 months to a year. Ok so I know they have shows like Orange is the New Black and others but — in my opinion that’s the cost of doing business, and doesn’t justify breaching contracts because you can’t pay for those shows with new subscriber fees.
Tim, if you read the article, you saw that the lawsuit is not for only a “10 cent check in the mail.” Rather, it seeks “an order enjoining Netflix from imposing rate hikes on subscribers whose rates were supposedly permanently guaranteed.” In other words, he is suing to stop Netflix from including grandfathered accounts in the price hike. $2 per month is not much, but 22 million subscribers having to pay an additional $2 per month (against the contract they entered) adds up to $528 MILLION dollars for Netflix. If they need more revenue, they can increase prices for future subscribers instead of breaking their contract with current loyal subscribers.
To clarify, the $528 million would be annual revenue from the $2 increase.
Hey! I think that’s great some of you people call this guy a “cry baby” and are totally fine with paying more for your subscriptions. “It’s only $2” right? So when its time to opt-in for this class action lawsuit, you’ll happily stay OUT of it, and let us who decide to opt IN participate, get our $2/month increase negated, and we’ll be part of the grandfathered class of subscribers who pay less while you guys happily pay more. Listen: a contract is a contract is a contract. I’ve lived up to MY END of the deal since I agreed to it (I’ve never missed a payment and never violated any of the TOS). Netflix’s end of the deal was charge me $8/month. Where I come from, you honor your contracts, obligations and promises. If your parents raised you differently, good for you. Pay the extra money and don’t complain. Everyone’s happy.
Netflix has kept costs down for as long as they could. This isn’t Comcast, where they keep raising rates for the same selection of channels. With the amount of quality shows they keep producing, money has to come from somewhere to keep up with the shows. Any subscriber with common sense understands that and accepts the increase regardless of what the contract says. The $2 increase will never be negated since they need the money to produce quality shows. This lawsuit in my opinion is a waste of time.
First of all, let’s get one thing straight: this is about the GRANDFATHERED plans only. New members beyond the grandfathered period does not apply.
Netflix entered into a contract that (in retrospect) was a bad deal for them ($8/month). By analogy, the thousands of real estate properties in Manhattan NYC (and all over the country) that entered into 99 year leases are now worth tens, if not hundreds, of millions of dollars more than they were 10 years ago (let alone 99 years ago). So by your logic, the landlords can just tear up the lease and price gauge their tenants?? They entered a bad contract. They live with it. Anyone with common sense understands that. The $2 increase may not be restituted, but it can be covered by other streams. It shouldn’t fall on the shoulders of parties to the contract that have lived up to their end of the bargain. Your position, in my opinion, is a waste of your time. Keep paying the extra $2/month. And in five years, it’ll be $5/month. And in 7 years = $10/month. People who honor their end of a contract, in my opinion, need to be protected. If you want to pay extra to what you agreed to, I ain’t stopping you.
With all the exclusive shows they have now, I can see why for the price hike. Producing House of Cards, Orange is the New Black, Marvel series, etc. To expect good quality shows, price has to go up. $10 isn’t terrible, but I understand that this person is suing Netflix based on principle. Now if they start charging what HBO does, then I would see a reason to complain. They are in different leagues in terms of quality content.
Way back when I got netflix, we had stars and disney. That is good quality. We didn’t ask them to make their crappy shows, and we shouldn’t have to pay for it.
You apparently don’t get it… They WILL eventually be charging what HBO does, and to people that entered into a contract for less… I get that they need extra money, but if you don’t make a stand now, before you know it this service will cost as much as cable So yes its $2 today but what if they did this every year? when does it end? I specifically kept my membership active for 2 years DESPITE, almost never watching for about a year and a half of that because I was promised a locked rate. If I had known then that they were going to raise it anyway… I would have only subscribed when I was able to use the service. If I breached my contract and watched their shows and didn’t pay them, they would be the first to jump on collections and lawsuits to get money from me… Why am I not entitled to get them to hold up their end? I don’t want their money, I just want what was promised to me.
I also don’t like that Netflix is raising their prices. And I hope this won’t become a habit with them. But as companies grow and offer extended offerings to keep subscribers happy. Most of these kinds of companies almost always give their justified reasons to raise their subscriber fees. $9.99 isn’t too much but I suppose this lawsuit is about ethics and Netflix promising not to raise prices if the subscriber did not suspend their account. I been with Netflix since they started here in California. If this member needs signatures to help his cause, I would gladly sign. One thing I do appreciate about Netflix that I don’t value Hulu or Amazon. Earlier this year I spent 3 months overseas. I took my Xbox1 and PS4 to play games and watch videos on my channels I pay for monthly. Of the 3 channels Netflix was the only one that played flawlessly! The other two would not play because of the international limitation they have. I really saw Netflix as the channel I want to keep once I decide to move overseas for good. I too was kinda bummed of the fee hike, so I am glad someone took the initiative to legally thwart Netflix’s fee increases!
It’s true they told me the same thing they will not increase it as long as I stayed a member. It said that when I tried canceling one time a few years ago, but instead stayed with that deal in mind. It’s funny though because I read their fine print and it contradicted that with that they may change it at anytime with notice something like that. They notified me and I can either cancel or hope they give a better selection with the extra $2 as they promise now.
How can I get in on this law suit. A contract is a contract these tapados wolfing sh*t
It’s not about the $2 it’s about a contract between Netflix and customers to agreed to the terms. This is why companies screw customers because there is always some pathetic sheep like you that let them. We are expected to follow the contract but when Netflix decides to change the rules of the game when it serves their needs its OK with idiots like you.
I’m going to agree with Jeep Bja, It’s not the $2.00 this year … or maybe in 2 years the next $2.00 price hike… thats “only 2 bucks” … (which would now be $4.00 a month higher)… or 2 – 3 years after thats with another $2.00 price hike… (thats only 2 bucks but is now $6.00 a month higher) …
The point is.. They had promised TONS of old subscribers if your locked in, there would be no price raise for you.. THEN all the sudden they take PA customers and add sales tax…. AND THEN make everyone of their 17 million locked in subscribers pay $2.00 more when they said they wouldn’t.. Thats $34 million a month they get EXTRA on top of what they get now. So as long as they keep breaking their promises and people like you Brian Allwine, keep saying “it’s only 2 bucks… thats less fast food (which it’s not)” and try to say just pay it…. your completely missing the point.
It’s not that we don’t have the $2.00 a month.. and even find the $9.99 reasonable.. its the fact they TOLD everyone of their grandfather accounts they wouldn’t raise price from 7.99 and they did.. They need to know they can’t do that, they can’t just change prices and think that everyone will comply and be happy about it..
