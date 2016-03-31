Netflix Orders ‘Home’ Alien-Buddy Comedy TV Series From DreamWorks Animation

NY Digital Editor @xpangler
Netflix DWA Home series
Courtesy of DreamWorks Animation

Kids' show, based on 2015 animated movie, to hit Netflix July 29

Adorable misfit alien Oh and his Earth friend Tip from DreamWorks Animation’s hit movie “Home” are coming to Netflix in an original animated series this summer.

The kids’ show is the latest programming to come to Netflix under its multiyear pact with DWA, originally signed in 2013 and expanded earlier this year.

“Home: Adventures With Tip & Oh” will feature urban pop music performed by Rachel Crow (“Rio 2,” “X Factor”), who is the voice of Tip, with Mark Whitten (“Rolling High”) as the voice of Oh. In the 2015 DWA movie, Oh was voiced by “The Big Bang Theory’s” Jim Parsons and Tip was voiced by pop star Rihanna.

The first season of “Home: Adventures With Tip & Oh” will be available July 29 exclusively to Netflix members in the U.S., Canada, Latin America, the U.K., Australia, New Zealand, Ireland, the Nordics, Benelux and France. DWA did not reveal how many episodes the series will run.

The show picks up up where the film left off, following the fearless Tip and overly enthusiastic Oh on new adventures after the alien moves in with the teen and her human family.

The voice cast of “Home: Adventures With Tip & Oh” also includes Ana Ortiz (“Devious Maids,” “Ugly Betty”), Ron Funches (“Get Hard,” “Undateable”) and Matt Jones (“Breaking Bad,” “Mom”).

Recurring and guest voice actors will include Cheri Oteri (“Saturday Night Live,” “Liar Liar”), Abby Elliot (“SNL”), Jon Heder (“Napoleon Dynamite,” “Blades of Glory”) and Wayne Knight (“Jurassic Park,” “Seinfeld”). The series is developed by Ryan Crego (“Sanjay and Craig,” “Shrek Forever After”) and Thurop Van Orman (“The Marvelous Misadventures of Flapjack”) and exec produced by Ryan Crego.

This year Netflix will launch several other original series in partnership with DreamWorks Animation. Those include a reimagining of pop culture phenomenon “Voltron” and “Trollhunters” from Guillermo del Toro, about two best friends who discover a fantastical world.

Filed Under:

Want to read more articles like this one? SUBSCRIBE TO VARIETY TODAY.
Post A Comment 17

Marketplace

Leave a Reply

17 Comments

Comments are moderated. They may be edited for clarity and reprinting in whole or in part in Variety publications.

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

  1. Justin Case says:
    June 16, 2017 at 2:03 pm

    Haha…. wow people! See the problem is you grown-ups judge unlike kids, they don’t until the parents teach them to. Kids just see innocent cartoon characters. Why y’all gotta judge all the time? That’s what’s wrong with the world today…too many people judge one another.

    Reply
  2. Pirandello says:
    September 3, 2016 at 6:08 am

    My 6 year old son doesn’t understand why Bo is a boy and a girl at the same time. Is the purpose to confuse children from a very early age? In one chapter he is dating a girl and the next he is a girl. Please let our children decide by themselves their sexual orientation. Don’t help!

    Reply
  3. Sandra (@LadyBug714) says:
    August 28, 2016 at 8:00 pm

    I love this show so much, love it way more than the movie. My kids and I are addicted to this show (they are 10 and 13). At first I didn’t like that my mom is so different and some of the plots are so silly but it really grew on me, it’s just a lot of fun. I really hope Netflix makes more of it. I am a really big fan!

    Reply
  4. Stephanie Hill says:
    August 18, 2016 at 12:14 pm

    WOW. What kid of people judge an animate cartoon character. The mom has pink hair OMG..she is most definitely ghetto, gold hoops and a big butt. Get over yourself. The cartoon is funny. The TV series show what happens when Oh goes to live with his new family. So no, it won’t be like the actual movie.
    The show have high ratings, you don’t like it then don’t watch. Geesh…

    Reply
  5. Tima says:
    August 13, 2016 at 6:11 pm

    Why did they take such beautiful, believable, full figured characters such as tip and the mother and shrink them down to whatever it is that they are now? My daughter could relate to seeing Tip as someone that looked like her and the women in her family.

    Reply
  6. Iris says:
    August 13, 2016 at 2:31 pm

    This cartoon is soooooooooo funny. My six year old loved the movie and stumbled cross the show on Netflix. When i watched it with him, i found myself cracking up too. It reminds me a lot of the Misadventures of Flapjack.

    Reply
  7. Laurel says:
    August 11, 2016 at 5:59 am

    My four year old just recently started watching this on our tablet. I am wondering what age this is geared to, we watch the movie over and over, but I’m not sure this one is appropriate for her age.

    Reply
  8. james says:
    August 8, 2016 at 7:56 pm

    my nephew and I watch this show and we roll on the floor with laughter, sure the animation is alot different but we like it, it kinda reminds me of the misadventures of flapjack animation style, but not horrifying. its a funny animated series on netflix, I hope they wont cancel due to close minded individuals who wont give it a shot besides watching the 1st episode. (that was me, but my nephew insisted we keep watching.)..we need more humor in our lives.

    Reply
  9. Sarah says:
    August 6, 2016 at 8:52 am

    My children will NOT continue to watch this series.
    I’m not trying to teach them to be selfish and self-centered.
    The movie was beautiful with fun and well developed characters.
    This undoes all the good of the original in one episode.
    It’s unfortunate.

    Reply
    • Tommi says:
      August 9, 2016 at 5:33 pm

      Yes me and my daughter watch first episode and it is terrible !!! It has NOTHING !! To do with movie home.. My mom doesn’t look the same at all ! And tip didn’t have Rihanna voice .. Just HORRIBLE !!!

      Reply
  10. Ashley says:
    August 4, 2016 at 8:22 pm

    Love this show! I find it’s slapstick comedy very entertaining. The book that the movie is based on is extremely different and this show matches the book with it’s whimsical moments. I personally can’t wait for season 2.

    Reply
  11. Audi says:
    August 3, 2016 at 8:58 am

    Hideous. Movies was gorgeous and amazing with well developed interesting, realistic multicultural characters. This is a very poor continuation with a sloppy ugly animation style not worthy of retina integrity, much less for my kids; and the story lines are lame. Characters all running around like they are on amphetamines with crazy eyes, stretch limbs and pig noses. Key audience must not be kids and intelligent parents. Perhaps it was designed for chihuahuas who got into bags of Halloween candy laced with hallucinogenic sprinkles.

    Reply
  12. Lee says:
    August 2, 2016 at 3:38 pm

    It’s messed up that they made the mom look ghetto! She did not have pink hair in the movie or gold hoops. Was the movie too much of a positive image on black people that they had to make the cartoon look like fools. This is ridiculous!!!

    Reply
    • Kelly Kilby says:
      August 2, 2016 at 4:48 pm

      Well said.

      Reply
      • Justin Case says:
        June 16, 2017 at 2:01 pm

        Haha…. wow people! See the problem is you grown-ups judge unlike kids, they don’t until the parents teach them to. Kids just see innocent cartoon characters. Why y’all gotta judge all the time. That’s what’s wrong with the world today!

      • CJ Richardson says:
        August 4, 2016 at 2:49 am

        Someone needs to fire whoever did the absolutely awful and stupid beyond words animation in this series because clearly it is not even the same characters ! Does Tip ever have a different facial expression other than “methed out”?! And what
        is with the stupid pippi longstocking hair? Tip was beautiful ! They ruined her and her Mom! I loved the movie. The series is garbage and needs to be redone by someone who knows what they are doing! None of the characters even resemble the original cast! OH! looks like a purple blob with one big front tooth! Absolutely AWFUL !!!

See All 17 Comments

More Digital News from Variety

Loading
ad