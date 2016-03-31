Netflix Orders ‘Home’ Alien-Buddy Comedy TV Series From DreamWorks Animation

Adorable misfit alien Oh and his Earth friend Tip from DreamWorks Animation’s hit movie “Home” are coming to Netflix in an original animated series this summer.

The kids’ show is the latest programming to come to Netflix under its multiyear pact with DWA, originally signed in 2013 and expanded earlier this year.

“Home: Adventures With Tip & Oh” will feature urban pop music performed by Rachel Crow (“Rio 2,” “X Factor”), who is the voice of Tip, with Mark Whitten (“Rolling High”) as the voice of Oh. In the 2015 DWA movie, Oh was voiced by “The Big Bang Theory’s” Jim Parsons and Tip was voiced by pop star Rihanna.

The first season of “Home: Adventures With Tip & Oh” will be available July 29 exclusively to Netflix members in the U.S., Canada, Latin America, the U.K., Australia, New Zealand, Ireland, the Nordics, Benelux and France. DWA did not reveal how many episodes the series will run.

The show picks up up where the film left off, following the fearless Tip and overly enthusiastic Oh on new adventures after the alien moves in with the teen and her human family.

The voice cast of “Home: Adventures With Tip & Oh” also includes Ana Ortiz (“Devious Maids,” “Ugly Betty”), Ron Funches (“Get Hard,” “Undateable”) and Matt Jones (“Breaking Bad,” “Mom”).

Recurring and guest voice actors will include Cheri Oteri (“Saturday Night Live,” “Liar Liar”), Abby Elliot (“SNL”), Jon Heder (“Napoleon Dynamite,” “Blades of Glory”) and Wayne Knight (“Jurassic Park,” “Seinfeld”). The series is developed by Ryan Crego (“Sanjay and Craig,” “Shrek Forever After”) and Thurop Van Orman (“The Marvelous Misadventures of Flapjack”) and exec produced by Ryan Crego.

This year Netflix will launch several other original series in partnership with DreamWorks Animation. Those include a reimagining of pop culture phenomenon “Voltron” and “Trollhunters” from Guillermo del Toro, about two best friends who discover a fantastical world.