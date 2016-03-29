College hoops fans this year will be able to catch NCAA March Madness final games streamed live in 180-degree virtual reality for the first time — another shot in the arm for the still-nascent VR landscape.
The free VR stream of the NCAA Final Four Semifinals and National Championship, shot from a courtside perspective, will be produced by Turner Sports in partnership with CBS, Facebook’s Oculus and VR tech firm Voke. The experience will be available via a new virtual-reality version of the NCAA March Madness Live app in the Oculus Store to users of Samsung Gear VR powered by Oculus.
For those without the necessary VR hardware, the games will be available in a 2D, 180-degree live stream on desktops — along with 360-degree highlights — on the NCAA March Madness Facebook page. The VR broadcast is sponsored by Capital One.
Along with the live game, viewers will also have the opportunity to view a virtual scoreboard with live stats. Audio will include game commentary from Jim Nantz, Grant Hill, Bill Raftery and Tracy Wolfson during the telecast airing on TBS. Additionally, the full tournament bracket will also be presented in the VR app, with video highlights from each game.
TBS will televise the Final Four Semifinals on Saturday, April 2 — pitting Oklahoma vs. Villanova, and Syracuse vs. UNC — and the National Championship game on April 4, marking the first time the title game is airing on cable TV. In addition to the traditional coverage on TBS, “Team Stream by Bleacher Report” and team-specific productions will be available on TNT and truTV.
As the sparkle of March Madness 2017 (NCAA
Tournament) comes to be a raging fire, we’re sure that you wish to join millions of individuals
to enjoy the most amazing college basketball occasion of the year!
Here’s how you can watch March Madness 2017 HD 1080p 720p on any
of your gadgets such as iPhone, iPad, Android, Mac/PC, Apple TV, etc.
March Madness
March Madness Live
March Madness Live Stream
March Madness 2017
March Madness 2017 Live
ncaa March Madness
ncaa march madness live
ncaa tournament
March Madness Bracket
ncaa final four
View March Madness 2017 Live on TELEVISION with Cable
The simplest means to catch a total amount of 68 groups including to play basketball games
is to see them on a cable TV with NCAA Tournament registration. Networks airing March Madness 2017 like ESPN, AMC,
TNT, TBS, Food Network, Sling TELEVISION, and Roku TV will certainly bill $20 each month with no agreement.
March Madness
March Madness Live
March Madness Live Stream
March Madness 2017
March Madness 2017 Live
ncaa March Madness
ncaa march madness live
ncaa tournament
March Madness Bracket
ncaa final four
After paying, all clients can appreciate endless
online streaming insurance coverage throughout the entire guys’s basketball champion 2017
on TELEVISION.