NBC Launches ‘American Ninja Warrior’ Digital Series (EXCLUSIVE)

Senior TV Reporter @gdanielholloway
American Ninja Warrior
Courtesy of NBC

NBC is introducing two new digital series that will take viewers behind the scenes on unscripted obstacle-course competition series “American Ninja Warrior.” The new series, “Crashing the Course” and “24/B4,” are set to premiere Tuesday on the NBC app, NBC.com, and the “American Ninja Warrior” YouTube channel.

Weekly series “Crashing the Course” will explore how each obstacle is designed, constructed and tested, leading up to the moment when the first “American Ninja Warrior” competitor takes the course. Alex Weber of MTV’s “Greatest Party Story Ever” will host the series

Series “24/B4” will highlight one competitor each week. The series will explore the competitor’s personal life as well as his or her preparation for the show 24 hours the course run.

“We are really excited about the two digital series we’ve created for the upcoming season which allows fans to engage and share what we believe to be truly insightful elements of the “American Ninja Warrior” experience,” said Rob Hayes, executive vice president, digital, NBC Entertainment. “This show has some of the most passionate fans in the world and we love providing them with as much content as possible on our digital and social platforms.”

Both shows are produced by NBC Digital Entertainment in partnership with “American Ninja Warrior” producer A. Smith & Co.

“Over the course of seven seasons we’ve captured countless hours of really interesting content that never makes it to air on ‘American Ninja Warrior,’ and we wanted to share that content with our audiences,” said Kent Weed of A. Smith & Co., executive producer of “Crashing the Course” and “24/B4.” “These new shows will give an exclusive look into what’s going on behind the scenes, providing viewers with an insiders’ look at all the work that goes into the course construction and testing, while also profiling top Ninjas as they prepare to conquer the course and punch their ticket to the Las Vegas finals.”

Filed Under:

Want to read more articles like this one? SUBSCRIBE TO VARIETY TODAY.
Post A Comment 1

Marketplace

Leave a Reply

1 Comment

Comments are moderated. They may be edited for clarity and reprinting in whole or in part in Variety publications.

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

  1. coolspotters.com says:
    June 18, 2017 at 9:31 am

    This is an incredible web page, could you be interested in doing
    an interview about just how you designed it? If so e-mail me!

    Reply

More Digital News from Variety

Loading
ad