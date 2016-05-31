NBC Launches ‘American Ninja Warrior’ Digital Series (EXCLUSIVE)

NBC is introducing two new digital series that will take viewers behind the scenes on unscripted obstacle-course competition series “American Ninja Warrior.” The new series, “Crashing the Course” and “24/B4,” are set to premiere Tuesday on the NBC app, NBC.com, and the “American Ninja Warrior” YouTube channel.

Weekly series “Crashing the Course” will explore how each obstacle is designed, constructed and tested, leading up to the moment when the first “American Ninja Warrior” competitor takes the course. Alex Weber of MTV’s “Greatest Party Story Ever” will host the series

Series “24/B4” will highlight one competitor each week. The series will explore the competitor’s personal life as well as his or her preparation for the show 24 hours the course run.

“We are really excited about the two digital series we’ve created for the upcoming season which allows fans to engage and share what we believe to be truly insightful elements of the “American Ninja Warrior” experience,” said Rob Hayes, executive vice president, digital, NBC Entertainment. “This show has some of the most passionate fans in the world and we love providing them with as much content as possible on our digital and social platforms.”

Both shows are produced by NBC Digital Entertainment in partnership with “American Ninja Warrior” producer A. Smith & Co.

“Over the course of seven seasons we’ve captured countless hours of really interesting content that never makes it to air on ‘American Ninja Warrior,’ and we wanted to share that content with our audiences,” said Kent Weed of A. Smith & Co., executive producer of “Crashing the Course” and “24/B4.” “These new shows will give an exclusive look into what’s going on behind the scenes, providing viewers with an insiders’ look at all the work that goes into the course construction and testing, while also profiling top Ninjas as they prepare to conquer the course and punch their ticket to the Las Vegas finals.”