Lena Dunham wrote an apology on Instagram late Tuesday night after a comment on her podcast about abortion sparked backlash online earlier that day.
“I truly hope a distasteful joke on my part won’t diminish the amazing work of all the women who participated [on the podcast],” she wrote. “I would never, ever intentionally trivialize the emotional and physical challenges of terminating a pregnancy. My only goal is to increase awareness and decrease stigma.”
On the episode of “Women of the Hour,” released last week, Dunham talked about a visit to Planned Parenthood when a girl asked Dunham if she would take part in a project involving women sharing stories about abortions.
“I wanted to make it really clear to her that as much as I was going out and fighting for other women’s options, I myself had never had an abortion,” Dunham said on the podcast. “And I realized then that even I was carrying within myself stigma around this issue. Even I, the woman who cares as much as anybody about a woman’s right to choose, felt it was important that people know that I was unblemished in this department.”
She went on to add, “I feel so proud of them for their bravery, for their self-knowledge, and it was a really important moment for me then to realize I had internalized some of what society was throwing at us and I had to put it in the garbage. Now I can say that I still haven’t had an abortion, but I wish I had.”
Dunham concluded her apology on Tuesday by maintaining that she was “proud of the medley of voices in the episode.” She also wrote that, as someone “devoted to reproductive justice and freedom,” she would make a “sizable donation to abortion funds” and linked to Abortionfunds.org.
Read Dunham’s full apology below:
My latest podcast episode was meant to tell a multifaceted story about reproductive choice in America, to explain the many reasons women do or don't choose to have children and what bodily autonomy really means. I'm so proud of the medley of voices in the episode. I truly hope a distasteful joke on my part won't diminish the amazing work of all the women who participated. My words were spoken from a sort of "delusional girl" persona I often inhabit, a girl who careens between wisdom and ignorance (that's what my TV show is too) and it didn't translate. That's my fault. I would never, ever intentionally trivialize the emotional and physical challenges of terminating a pregnancy. My only goal is to increase awareness and decrease stigma. I take reproductive choice in America more seriously than I take literally anything else, and therefore own full responsibility for any words I speak that don't convey this truth clearly. I know plenty of people will never like a thing that leaves my lips, mea culpas or no, but this apology is for the women who have placed their trust in me. You mean everything to me. My life is and always will be devoted to reproductive justice and freedom. You know how in some households you curse and have to put money in a jar? Well in mine, if you mess up your pro-choice messaging you have to give a sizable donation to abortion funds (https://abortionfunds.org/need-abortion) in New York, Texas and Ohio 💰I look forward to fighting with you all for the next four years and beyond.
Lena is distasteful at all times.
It was a joke? A JOKE? I thought she was moving to Canada….
Abortion: murdering the innocent with extreme violence, like Isis. Dunham thinks this is funny… a “joke.”
Can you imagine how often she would have spouting this idiotic stupidity if Clinton had won? She’d be much more of a trash-mouthpiece than she is now. THANK GOD for President Trump. People like this unbalanced woman are exactly why I voted for Trump after voting for democrats the last several elections. EXACTLY WHY.
So every few months, Lena Dunham says something really stupid and offensive, gets a ton of publicity, and then apologizes. Rather than repeated mea culpa-s, she could just shut her idiot mouth for good and go away, but the shameless attention-seeker within her will never do that. Unfortunately, both the media and the Right treat her like she’s the spokesperson for feminism. So rather than her words and sentiments being her own, they are attributed to feminism in general in really harmful ways. Saying she wished she could’ve had an abortion makes light of what women go through when facing an unplanned pregnancy. She can say she never meant to trivialize the challenges, but she also calls her statement a joke, so by her own admission she is doing just that. Her statements also feed into the stereotype many on the Right have of feminists gleefully running out and have an abortion to get feminist street cred. Since Dunham is rich, white, and privileged, her reproductive freedoms are secure. If abortion is outlawed or more restrictions placed on women’s health care access, someone with her wealth has many options. So no matter what stupid thing she says, she’ll be fine. She can even jump on a plane and go to Canada as promised. But this is not true for most women. For example, Texas is now banning Planned Parenthood from receiving Medicaid reimbursement. Medicaid never covered abortions, but it does cover preventative health and birth control. So these threats to women’s rights are real and Dunham is hurting efforts to ensure their protection by her refusal to act and speak responsibly. What feminists need are for our many strong, sane progressive voices to be heard, rather than the words of a shameless attention-seeker who does not actually represent us.
Great comment, thank you Stephanie.
She makes me want to vomit and all that is wrong with entertainment.
Wut. – I am still worried about Trump, but just Take a good look at that instagram post to be reminded of what an HRC presidency would have felt like. – Loads of blunders followed by lame lies & BS filled with PC buzz words amplified daily by the mainstream media template crafted for trolls day after day.
There is no way to make abortion less horrendous than it is. The majority of Pro-Abortion (a/k/a ‘Right to choose’) people have never had an abortion. Those who have hide behind these people so that they don’t have to accept the reality of what they did. This is the “Progressives” mentality: If it isn’t socially acceptable, hide behind the people defending it. Well, the bottom line is this: you can’t make a silk purse out of a sow’s ear. If you’re trash, all of the rhetoric in the world is not going to give you class. You can scream and stomp your feet all you want, but the rest of us are tired of your tantrums, tired of paying for your stupid mistakes. Welcome, President Trump. We have stayed quiet far too long.
“if you mess up your pro-choice messaging you have to give a sizable donation to abortion funds”
yeah, I thought it was conservatives who try to fix everything with money…
what a grotesque idea, what’s next, is she going to fund ISIS if she offends a group of muslims?
If the media would stop talking about her, maybe she would go away
She says she’s sorry, but she needs to represent better
Saying it was a joke in bad taste makes the “apology” meaningless. Take responsibility for what you said, Ms. Dunham, and then be quiet. Everyone has a right to her/his opinion, but the way you express yours does far more harm than good to the causes about which you supposedly care.
Her world will come crashing down. Does anyone actually like her? I have yet to meet anyone who has said anything nice about her
Oh, NOW it was just a joke. A joke about wanting to have had an abortion. Still wondering why we now have President Trump?