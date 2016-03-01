News aficionados know Josh Elliott chiefly from his time on “Good Morning America,” a TV mainstay. Going forward, they will recognize him for anchoring the news in a decidedly non-traditional venue.

Elliott, who recently left NBC Sports, will join CBSN, the CBS News digital streaming news service, as an anchor starting later in March. Elliott will anchor from the studio and the field, as circumstances warrant, and will also appear on CBS News broadcasts and other platforms.

The hire suggests CBS is putting more firepower behind its news stream, which launched in November of 2014 as a means of giving the company’s news division more presence beyond signature programs like “The CBS Evening News” and “60 Minutes” without having to take on the costs of building a cable network. CBS intends to expand its live, anchored coverage, which at launch typically aired between 9 a.m. and midnight each day, and is working on a series of original reports made expressly for the streaming feed.

“CBSN is the future of news,” said David Rhodes, President of CBS News, in a prepared statement. “CBSN is building momentum and drawing a growing audience of highly engaged viewers across platforms, and we know that Josh will help our team continue to push that forward,” said Marc DeBevoise, executive vice president and general manager of CBS Digital Media. “Josh’s experience will allow him to have an immediate impact and jump right into our live coverage of major news events.”

Elliott left his most prominent perch, delivering the news for ABC’s “Good Morning America,” in the Spring of 2014 to join NBC Sports. Speculation at the time held that NBC may have been considering him for a role on “Today,” its rival A.M. program. If that were the case, nothing along those lines seemed to pan out, and Elliott’s profile was not as high during his time with the Peacock. He parted ways with NBC late last year, before the term of his contract had elapsed.

Before joining ABC News, Elliott spent seven years with ESPN beginning in 2005, serving as anchor of “SportsCenter” from 2006 to 2011. He previously wrote for Sports Illustrated for six years from 1999 to 2005. He earned a Masters degree from the Columbia School of Journalism and a Bachelors of Arts in English literature from the University of California at Santa Barbara. He is based in New York City.