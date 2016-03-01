News aficionados know Josh Elliott chiefly from his time on “Good Morning America,” a TV mainstay. Going forward, they will recognize him for anchoring the news in a decidedly non-traditional venue.
Elliott, who recently left NBC Sports, will join CBSN, the CBS News digital streaming news service, as an anchor starting later in March. Elliott will anchor from the studio and the field, as circumstances warrant, and will also appear on CBS News broadcasts and other platforms.
The hire suggests CBS is putting more firepower behind its news stream, which launched in November of 2014 as a means of giving the company’s news division more presence beyond signature programs like “The CBS Evening News” and “60 Minutes” without having to take on the costs of building a cable network. CBS intends to expand its live, anchored coverage, which at launch typically aired between 9 a.m. and midnight each day, and is working on a series of original reports made expressly for the streaming feed.
“CBSN is the future of news,” said David Rhodes, President of CBS News, in a prepared statement. “CBSN is building momentum and drawing a growing audience of highly engaged viewers across platforms, and we know that Josh will help our team continue to push that forward,” said Marc DeBevoise, executive vice president and general manager of CBS Digital Media. “Josh’s experience will allow him to have an immediate impact and jump right into our live coverage of major news events.”
Elliott left his most prominent perch, delivering the news for ABC’s “Good Morning America,” in the Spring of 2014 to join NBC Sports. Speculation at the time held that NBC may have been considering him for a role on “Today,” its rival A.M. program. If that were the case, nothing along those lines seemed to pan out, and Elliott’s profile was not as high during his time with the Peacock. He parted ways with NBC late last year, before the term of his contract had elapsed.
Before joining ABC News, Elliott spent seven years with ESPN beginning in 2005, serving as anchor of “SportsCenter” from 2006 to 2011. He previously wrote for Sports Illustrated for six years from 1999 to 2005. He earned a Masters degree from the Columbia School of Journalism and a Bachelors of Arts in English literature from the University of California at Santa Barbara. He is based in New York City.
where is Josh Elliott? He signed off this morning. Poof he is gone. What happened
Josh Elliot is the best and I am now watching CBS news because he is on it. I could not believe Good Morning for losing him and breaking up the team of the three best hosts ever!! I quit watching news programs after that. Now I am watching CBS because of Josh Elliot. I hope they are smart enough to know what they have. Whoever made the decision on Good Morning America to let him go and to break up a winning team of three who made people smile should be fired. I think they were paid off by the other stations. My kudos to CBS for being smart in hiring Josh Elliot…he still makes me smile. Thank You!!
Where is Valdimir Duthiers? One of the things that made CBSN so attractive initially was the interesting hint of counter-culture with which it began. It was a young way of delivering news with a young lead anchor who we understood knew a lot about the world because he is of the world, paired with female colleagues who were just as interesting in their own unique way. It was fresh because it was different. Elliott is fine but primarily, one has to presume, from a corporate perspective because he is vanilla “normal,” another Dudley Do-Right in the mold of Scott Pelley who is so bland that he challenges the notion that vanilla is a flavor (maybe that’s why he fondles the glasses he never uses, to give us something to notice). Don’t go mainstream, CBSN. Even we old codgers want to believe that you are letting us in on something new and exciting! Now it feels just like another corporate TV station.
I switched to CBS for news a few years ago. CBS This Morning is a far better show than either ABC or NBC has to offer. Intelligent news without all the glitter and fluff.