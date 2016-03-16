Pennsylvania man pleads guilty to charges related to theft of photos of Jennifer Lawrence, Ariana Grande and others
Federal prosecutors charged a Pennsylvania man with felony computer hacking related to the theft of hundreds of nude photos of Jennifer Lawrence, Ariana Grande, Kate Upton and other female celebrities.
Ryan Collins, 36, of Lancaster, Pa., signed a plea agreement with the U.S. Attorney’s office in Los Angeles, officials said Tuesday. Collins gained illegal access to at least 50 Apple iCloud accounts and 72 Google Gmail accounts, most belonging to Hollywood celebs, they said.
Collins could face up to five years in prison. Prosecutors said they will recommend he serve a term of only 18 months in exchange for a guilty plea but that the recommendation will not be binding on the sentencing judge.
In August 2014, nude photos of about 100 celebrities were posted online, including those from private accounts of “Hunger Games” star Jennifer Lawrence, Kate Upton, Selena Gomez, Ariana Grande, Kirsten Dunst, Kim Kardashian, Vanessa Hudgens, Rihanna, Lea Michele and Hillary Duff.
However, according to officials, investigators have not discovered evidence that Collins shared or uploaded the photos he purloined.
“By illegally accessing intimate details of his victims’ personal lives, Mr. Collins violated their privacy and left many to contend with lasting emotional distress, embarrassment and feelings of insecurity,” David Bowdich, assistant director in charge of the FBI’s L.A. field office, said in a statement. “We continue to see both celebrities and victims from all walks of life suffer the consequences of this crime and strongly encourage users of Internet-connected devices to strengthen passwords and to be skeptical when replying to emails asking for personal information.”
According to U.S. officials, between November 2012 and September 2014, Collins engaged in a “phishing” scheme to obtain usernames and passwords for his victims using emails that appeared to be from Apple or Google asking for usernames and passwords. In some instances, Collins downloaded the entire contents of the victims’ Apple iCloud backups, according to prosecutors.
It doesn’t help that the authorities use soft language like this even when prosecuting a felon:
“By illegally accessing intimate details of his victims’ personal lives, Mr. Collins violated their privacy and left many to contend with lasting emotional distress, embarrassment and feelings of insecurity,”
He HACKED INTO PRIVATE ACCOUNTS AND *STOLE* PERSONAL PROPERTY. It’s the same as breaking into someone’s home and stealing their credit cards, family photos and bank account records. If that was the case, would it still be characterized as “violating their privacy” and causing “feelings of insecurity?”
I wonder how these judges and agents would characterize it if this guy stole their own bedroom photos?
Actually it’s very different. The way he obtained the access to the accounts is more easily equated to a car thief posing as a valet. He pretended to be someone he wasn’t and they handed over the account information. He took advantage of people who don’t follow basic safety protocols of the services they are using.
Still bad, but not breaking into their house bad.There is no real federal law against phishing, some states have them but that is why they are willing to plea down to 18 months on such a public case.
Have to basically agree… It’s a terrible thing to do, tricking someone into giving you access to their private property (even if it’s virtual)–but sliiightly different from just barging in and taking. You’re counting on the victim making the mistake of neglecting to check the validity of your claim to be with Apple/Google/whatever. Just because they made a preventable mistake in trusting this guy, should his punishment for theft be reduced? Personally I don’t really think so…
So if a thief stole your car, however he did it, and he was prosecuted, would it be because he caused you a lot of anxiety and hurt your wittle feewings, or because he STOLE YOUR CAR?
Your logic is blaming the victim to a certain degree, even though you have no idea if they were following safety protocols or not, which doesn’t have anything to do with it, anyway. E.g., if you give your car keys to a fake valet, or leave your car door open, does that mean it’s okay to have your car stolen?
This guy should get 10 years minimum and not serve one day less.
Absolutely he should definitely get a far harder sentence for what he did and probably felt no conscience at all for how much hurt he brought to all those people.
