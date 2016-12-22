Virtual reality startup Jaunt has launched its app on PlayStation VR, giving users of the gaming platform access to more than 150 VR experiences, including content like “Escape the Living Dead VR,” “Shaq Goes to Cuba” and several episodes of ABC News VR.

This release means that Jaunt’s app is now available on all major VR platforms, including Oculus Rift, HTC Vive, Gear VR and Google Daydream. Users can also download apps to Android and iOS phones to watch Jaunt’s catalog with Cardboard headsets as well as in the form of traditional 360-degree videos.

Jaunt started out as a VR camera startup, but has in recent months put a bigger emphasis on its content distribution efforts. The company is distributing VR titles for a number of partners, and has also participated in the production of select titles with the help of its camera systems.

The company has raised more than $100 million dollars of funding over several rounds, with investors including Disney, Sky, China media Capital and Google Ventures. In September, Jaunt hired Hearst exec George Kliavkoff as its new CEO.