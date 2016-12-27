Hulu and Disney have struck a new licensing pact that gets the subscription video service exclusive subscription streaming rights to movies like “Pocahontas,” “Mulan” and “The Nightmare Before Christmas.” In addition, Hulu is getting also a number of other Disney catalog titles on a non-exclusive basis.

Hulu started to add first titles this week. In the coming months, Hulu members will also be able to stream additional Disney movies including “Con Air,” “Step Up,” “Lilo & Stitch” and “The Princess and the Frog.”

Altogether, the deal encompasses more than 50 movies. However, it’s worth noting that none of these flicks are new. Competitor Netflix struck a multi-year deal with Disney in 2012, and has been getting new theatrical releases from the Mouse on an exclusive basis for a few months now.

Financial terms of the deal weren’t disclosed. Disney owns 30 percent of Hulu, with other owners including Comcast, News Corp. and Time Warner.

In addition to bolstering its movie catalog, Hulu is also set to make a play for live television in 2017: The company plans to launch a TV streaming service with live feeds from networks like Fox, ABC, ESPN, FX and others next year.