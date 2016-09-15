“Hand of God” will end its run on Amazon after two seasons, Variety has confirmed.

Debuting in September 2015, the drama that stars Ron Perlman and Dana Delany has one 10-episode season under its belt. The second season will launch in 2017.

“We’re wrapping up the storyline in season two, which debuts next year, and are excited to bring it to customers,” a spokesperson for Amazon tells Variety in a statement.

“Hand of God” was created by Ben Watkins. The drama follows a corrupt judge (Perlman) who has a breakdown and believes God is compelling him onto a path of vigilante justice.

The series was one of the two shows picked up during the streaming service’s third pilot pitch season, which lets viewers select the pilots they’d like to see go to series. The “Hand of God” pilot was made available in August 2014, about one year before the full season launched on Amazon.

At the time of the show’s premiere, Perlman told Variety he was intrigued by the script because it scared him.

“I’d never quite seen writing like this, I’d never ran into a character that is as emotionally compromised as mine is,” he said. “I’ve never been quite so scared and then compelled to say, ‘If you don’t take this part you’re a p—y.’”