“Hand of God” will end its run on Amazon after two seasons, Variety has confirmed.
Debuting in September 2015, the drama that stars Ron Perlman and Dana Delany has one 10-episode season under its belt. The second season will launch in 2017.
“We’re wrapping up the storyline in season two, which debuts next year, and are excited to bring it to customers,” a spokesperson for Amazon tells Variety in a statement.
“Hand of God” was created by Ben Watkins. The drama follows a corrupt judge (Perlman) who has a breakdown and believes God is compelling him onto a path of vigilante justice.
The series was one of the two shows picked up during the streaming service’s third pilot pitch season, which lets viewers select the pilots they’d like to see go to series. The “Hand of God” pilot was made available in August 2014, about one year before the full season launched on Amazon.
At the time of the show’s premiere, Perlman told Variety he was intrigued by the script because it scared him.
“I’d never quite seen writing like this, I’d never ran into a character that is as emotionally compromised as mine is,” he said. “I’ve never been quite so scared and then compelled to say, ‘If you don’t take this part you’re a p—y.’”
Such a shame, just finished season one and think it’s brilliant!!! At the least the story will come to a proper end which is important. I’d hate for it to be cancelled after an open-ended season finale.
I’m so disappointed that amazon is cancelling this show! This show is the reason i got prime!!
I agree!.. I’ve been waiting for S2- only to be let down that its being cancelled. This was on the list on whether I keep prime, one of a few series that I will even watch on their TV line up- the rest I can get on cable. I certainly hope they reconsider with a spin off somehow.
As Waterson did with Calvin and Hobbes – know when you’ve told your story. It wouldn’t make for very good drama if the end of the story has been told and they keep trying to push episodes. It would get boring fast.
I absolutely hate they are ending this show!! It was the BEST show I’ve seen in a very long time! They should reconsider this decision!!!
Am happy they are active enough to know it’s not drawing like they would like (despite it being awesome) and are actually going to have a clean break with the story played to an end w/o massive cliffhangers like the networks always cancel on. They pre-say cancel and give writers ability to stitch it clean. I like it. So sick of cliffhangers. Shows a respect for the viewer.
I JUST DISCOVERED THIS SERIES, IT IS SO AWESOME!!! I’M SAD THAT IT’S GOING AWAY…NO!!!!!
I loved Hand of God, It was créative, with great actors, dark with unexpected twists and turns. My favorite actor,, Dana Delany brought it to Life.
What?? Why?? This is the only reason I get amazon prime!!!