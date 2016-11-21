Gordon Ramsay, the notoriously acid-tongued British chef and TV star and producer, will unveil his secrets to crafting world-class cuisine in a series of video lessons slated to launch next year.

Ramsay is offering the class through San Francisco-based startup MasterClass, whose celebrity-hosted online courses are each priced at $90. The Ramsay cooking class will comprise more than 20 lessons, with more than four hours of video total, slated to be available in early 2017.

In the course, Ramsay will cover topics including picking ingredients, knife skills and dish presentation, taking users through his own recipes for everything from lobster ravioli to beef Wellington. The chef, who owns 30-plus restaurants worldwide, is the producer and star of several TV shows airing in more than 200 territories including “MasterChef,” “MasterChef Junior” and “Hell’s Kitchen.”

“This isn’t theater,” Ramsay said in a statement. “I want to empower students to understand what they’re doing, why they’re doing it, and how they can expand their knowledge and skills in the kitchen.”

Ramsay’s MasterClass videos are directed by filmmaker Davis Guggenheim (“An Inconvenient Truth,” “Waiting for Superman” and “He Named Me Malala”), with Adam Bricker (“Chef’s Table”) as the director of photography.

The cooking class will join the current MasterClass roster, which includes lessons from Aaron Sorkin on screenwriting, Werner Herzog on filmmaking, Dustin Hoffman and Kevin Spacey on acting, as well as Christina Aguilera (singing), Usher (performance), Serena Williams (tennis), James Patterson (writing), Reba McEntire (country music). Last week, the company announced a film-scoring class led by Hans Zimmer and an electronic-music production class with EDM producer deadmau5.

In the U.S., Ramsay’s TV series include Fox shows “Hotel Hell,” “MasterChef,” “MasterChef Junior” and “MasterChef Celebrity Showdown,” as well as Bravo’s “Best New Restaurant” and Food Network’s competition series “Food Court Wars.” In the U.K. he has produced “Gordon Ramsay Behind Bars” and “Gordon Ramsay’s Great Escape” for Channel 4; food biography and nostalgia series “My Kitchen” for UKTV’s Good Food Channel; two instructional cooking series, “Ultimate Home Cooking” and “Ultimate Cookery Course” for Channel 4; and the first two seasons of “Matilda and the Ramsay Bunch” starring Tilly Ramsay for U.K. children’s channel CBBC, all under his One Potato Two Potato banner.

Earlier this year Ramsay teamed with All3Media to launch Studio Ramsay, which will develop and produce unscripted and scripted programs. The first production from the studio is “The F Word,” live-event cooking series based on his U.K. show slated to premiere on Fox in 2017.

MasterClass, which launched in May 2015, is backed by investors including New Enterprise Associates, WME Ventures, Michael Bloomberg’s Bloomberg Beta, Advancit Capital, Robert Downey Jr.’s Downey Ventures, Javelin Venture Partners, Harrison Metal Ventures and individual investors including Casper CEO Philip Krim.