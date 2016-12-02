“Good Girls Revolt,” the retro drama that told the story of female journalists battling for recognition at a revered newsweekly in the 1960s and early 1970s, is in danger of becoming part of history. Amazon Studios has declined to pick up the show for a second cycle, according to people with knowledge of the situation.

An Amazon Studios spokesperson could not be reached for immediate comment. Sony, the studio behind the program, intends to shop the series to other outlets, these people said.

The drama depicts a staff of editors and reporters at the fictional “News of the Week, all grappling with a singular challenge: The men are reporters who get all the glory, while the women are researchers who are often cheated of it.

The series, which was created by Dana Calvo and stars Genevieve Angelson, Anna Camp and Erin Drake, is based on the book “The Good Girls Revolt, written by Lynn Povich.

The cancellation comes despite data commissioned by Sony showing the series had gained traction among Amazon’s subscribers, according to one of these people. Data from Symphony Advanced Media, a company that tracks mobile streaming, suggested “Good Girls” had a significant audience with an 80% completion rate, this person said, and a viewership larger than Amazon series like “Goliath” and “Transparent.”

The Symphony numbers can be controversial, and not every party in the media business takes them as a proxy for viewer streaming activity. In the absence of hard data released by subscription-video-on-demand players like Netflix and Amazon, however, they are used as a directional guide.