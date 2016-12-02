“Good Girls Revolt,” the retro drama that told the story of female journalists battling for recognition at a revered newsweekly in the 1960s and early 1970s, is in danger of becoming part of history. Amazon Studios has declined to pick up the show for a second cycle, according to people with knowledge of the situation.
An Amazon Studios spokesperson could not be reached for immediate comment. Sony, the studio behind the program, intends to shop the series to other outlets, these people said.
The drama depicts a staff of editors and reporters at the fictional “News of the Week, all grappling with a singular challenge: The men are reporters who get all the glory, while the women are researchers who are often cheated of it.
The series, which was created by Dana Calvo and stars Genevieve Angelson, Anna Camp and Erin Drake, is based on the book “The Good Girls Revolt, written by Lynn Povich.
The cancellation comes despite data commissioned by Sony showing the series had gained traction among Amazon’s subscribers, according to one of these people. Data from Symphony Advanced Media, a company that tracks mobile streaming, suggested “Good Girls” had a significant audience with an 80% completion rate, this person said, and a viewership larger than Amazon series like “Goliath” and “Transparent.”
The Symphony numbers can be controversial, and not every party in the media business takes them as a proxy for viewer streaming activity. In the absence of hard data released by subscription-video-on-demand players like Netflix and Amazon, however, they are used as a directional guide.
I just happened to find ‘Good Girls Revolt’ a couple of nights ago on Amazon Prime. I watched the entire season in two days. I almost didn’t even watch it because of the title. ‘Good Girls Revolt’ sounds like a porn show. Horrible title. But when I started watching, I couldn’t stop! Shame on Amazon for not advertising this show. Bad Amazon for cancelling season 2. They can’t leave us hanging. What is Finn going to do about Patricia?? It’s a great show; just advertise and change the goofy name.
I LOVE THAT SHOW. pLEASE BRING IT BACK AMAZON!
This is some of the best TV I’ve seen. I don’t know what is wrong with Amazon. Damn!
why is it that every show I love gets cancelled!
So sorry to see this. I hope it gets picked up elsewhere. Disappointed in Amazon.
What a disappointment to not air season 2. Remarkably done well, from acting to costume selection. The events depicted were so real. It brought back memories of my younger years.
Cancelling good shows with great ratings is a brain dead decision. I think I will not be renewing my Amazon subscription! I wish everybody who reads this will threaten to not renew theirs so that maybe just maybe one of the brain dead decision makers will change their minds.
bring season 2 back
its a great show
I just finished watching Season 1, having discovered the show 2 weeks ago after getting my Fire Stick. Honestly, I hadn’t expected to like it as much as I did. But it was a really great show, and I was SO looking forward to Season 2. What a disappointment! There are so many stupid shows and dumb reality TV out there that it was refreshing to find GGR. I hope it gets picked up by Netflix or elsewhere…this happens to so many good shows!
I sure enjoyed it. I’ll never understand some corporate decisions. Obviously they don’t make them based on the viewers reviews…
What a great series! I was really looking forward to season 2. What a poor decision by Amazon to cancel despite good ratings. I will also rethink my Prime renewal.
One of the triggers for my trying Amazon Prime was getting access to this show. I’ll be rethinking Prime renewal. In the category of “don’t be sad it’s gone, be glad it happened,” Good Girls Revolt was my first exposure to Erin Darke, who does an AMAZING job portraying an unexpectedly complex character.
Amazon is cancelling a show that details a key time in the feminist revolution. Powerful women’s voices not worthy?
My husband and I loved this series. Good Girls Revolt was compelling, interesting and an all around good show. Just when a person gets really hooked, the series is cancelled. I hope this decision is turned around, as we were so looking forward to Season 2.
Short sighted move to cancel this series as it was one of the best out there. Great writing, superb casting and interesting story lines. Amazon should rethink this.
NOOOOOO!!!! This is terrible news. It was a great, well-written show, that is so prevalent, even 40 years later. I hope another network will grab this amazing show.
Say it isn’t so! I just finished the first series, and went looking to find out when I would get to watch again. What a disappointment to find out it won’t be returning.
We should not take this lying down. I say we REVOLT … somehow. Damn you, Amazon !
Oh, come on!!! I really strong show about women, and it gets canceled?!? Lame move Amazon. Please, someone, pick it up.
We binge watched the entire series in only a few day and then bought the book (on Amazon) so the company even made money on us. Great show one of the best. I have recommended several people to watch it. Very stupid not to continue it
That’s unfortunate. I really liked it as a show, better than Goliath or Transparent that I did not watch beyond the first episode
Amazon doesn’t know how to count the number of their viewers, only the number of people who use the free mailing service associated with Prime. If they are to be successful in this business, they should learn to give shows like “Good Girls Revolt” a chance or we all will be stuck watching the drivel on network and CW.
So sad! I just started this show a few weeks ago. LOVE IT! Very disappointed that Amazon not continuing.
Wow, even in the entertainment media, women are being hurled backwards into the dark ages. I thought this was only in the new Trump reality. Amazon, you are making a big mistake.
I liked it; it reminded me of CHINA BEACH; a little clunky in dialogue but enough heart, engaging characters and enough growth throughout the season that I was fully on board for S2.
It was a treat to see Anna Camp in a serious role, and I expect to see more from Erin Darke!
It IS bizarre that they gave it so little time to find an audience; especially as it was during the election and I think everyone wanted/wants ESCAPISM in these times (maybe I just answered my own question?)
I’m genuinley disappointed; I hope they can shop it to another platform.
Amazon is crazy if they dump this show. It’s the best they have to offer, an intelligent story which precisely gets that time period. The writing, acting, art decoration, music, are all spot on. They have to give people time to find it, win some awards, like they did with “Transparent.”
Sorry to not see this show continue. I agree with Trina. I feel a lot of what the Womens’ Movement needs right now is a spotlight on what was fought for. Today it seems we need to jump start the fight for equality on all fronts. Things seem to be slipping a bit backward.
So disappointed there will not be a season 2! I lived in NYC during this time and they got it RIGHT!!!! Absolutely LOVED this show – what a bummer !!!!!
I hope it’s picked up by Netflix or Hulu so I can watch Season 1. I’m not a Prime member so only watched Episode 1 and adored it. Prompted me to buy the book.
This is very disappointing. GGR is a good show – not great but certainly better than anything on broadcast which, quite honestly, is the minor leagues right now. The quality of programming on SVOD & cable is now the gold standard. Hopefully GGR finds a new home. The show has a fresh voice & is very well done. It deserves a future.
Good Girls Revolt is one of the best series out the entire season (network, cable, and streaming)…Amazon is nuts to pass on a second season…Frankly GGR is the best series that Amazon has ever put out (and I’m a huge Transparent fan)…As a member of the Amazon Preview Group I have to say that I am surprised that they would make a decision like this and hope they will reconsider.
I loved Good Girls Revolt and I am very eager to see it picked up either by Amazon or another outlet! It’s one of the few series that I watched eagerly and quickly this season and I have been sharing it with all of my friends who have given back incredible reviews to me!!