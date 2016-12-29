Comedian D.L. Hughley is facing backlash for a tweet about Debbie Reynolds’ death. The legendary actress died on Wednesday, one day after her daughter, Carrie Fisher.

“Debbie Reynolds died a day after her daughter did! Black Mama’s don’t die cuz they kids do! They cry and say God don’t make no mistakes!” Hughley wrote on Wednesday night, not long after Reynolds’ death was confirmed.

Debbie Reynolds died a day after her daughter did! Black Mama's don't die cuz they kids do!They cry and say God don't make no mistakes! — DL Hughley (@RealDLHughley) December 29, 2016

Hughley’s mentioned quickly filled up with users who were upset by his attempt at humor.

One user wrote, “As a human being you could have more compassion. As a father you could have more heart. As a comedian, you should have a seat.” To which Hughley responded, “Nah!! As a comedian I should say what I see.”

@RealDLHughley As a human being you could have more compassion. As a father you could have more heart. As a comedian, you should have a seat. — Judith Benezra (@JudithBenezra) December 29, 2016

Another responded, “Somehow you have managed to trivialize the death of two beloved phenoms and the pain of black mothers who lost their kids.”

@RealDLHughley somehow you have managed to trivialize the death of two beloved phenoms and the pain of black mothers who lost their kids. — 3D Editing Graduate (@DancesWidLesbos) December 29, 2016

Earlier this week following Fisher’s death on Tuesday, Cinnabon was also met with backlash online. The company tweeted a picture of cinnamon arranged in the shape of Fisher’s “Star Wars” character Princess Leia with a cinnamon roll in place of her signature hairstyle. The company later deleted the tweet and apologized.

Steve Martin also came under fire for a tweet intended as a tribute. He originally wrote, “When I was a young man, Carrie Fisher was the most beautiful creature I had ever seen. She turned out to be witty and bright as well,” but later deleted the tweet.